The State That Produces The Most Hazelnuts In The US
California is well known to provide around 80% of the world's almonds, while Georgia is known as the "Goober State" and produces more peanuts than all the other states combined. But do you know the state famous for its production of hazelnuts? Up in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon is busy growing the delicious little nut. About 99% of the hazelnuts grown in the U.S. are from Oregon orchards. The state provides 5-6% of the world's hazelnuts, with Turkey providing 60%. Someone has to provide Nutella with the startling amount of hazelnuts they purchase to make their popular spread!
French settlers brought the nut to the region in the 1850s. They were known as filberts then, and the term is still widely used in the state. It wasn't until 1981 that the Oregon Filbert Commission changed its name to the Oregon Hazelnut Commission. Dorris Ranch, in Springfield, is the U.S.'s oldest still-operating filbert farm, having started in 1892. 2024 saw a record-breaking year for Oregon filberts, with the state producing over 96,000 tons of the crop.
How Best To Enjoy Oregon Hazelnuts
If you find yourself in Oregon during hazelnut harvest, which is generally late September through October, you can enjoy a wide array of seasonal hazelnut dishes at many local restaurants. Farmers markets and specialty shops are great places to buy locally grown filberts, or you can order them straight from the orchards. Not far from Portland, you can attend festivals such as the Mt. Angel Hazelnut Fest in December, or the Donald Daze Hazelnut Festival in July.
Once you get your hands on some of the delicious nuts, they are perfect for use in both savory and sweet dishes. Oregon hazelnuts are the perfect crunchy addition to roasted vegetables. Chop them up, toast them in a skillet, or roast them in the oven and toss them on top! If you are (understandably) a Nutella addict, you can easily make the sweet spread at home. These nuts also go great in brownies and cakes — any dessert that would normally have you reaching for walnuts or peanuts. Finally, there is no reason not to enjoy these nutty, buttery, slightly sweet nuts raw or toasted all on their own.