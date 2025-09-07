The State That Produces The Most Hazelnuts In The US

California is well known to provide around 80% of the world's almonds, while Georgia is known as the "Goober State" and produces more peanuts than all the other states combined. But do you know the state famous for its production of hazelnuts? Up in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon is busy growing the delicious little nut. About 99% of the hazelnuts grown in the U.S. are from Oregon orchards. The state provides 5-6% of the world's hazelnuts, with Turkey providing 60%. Someone has to provide Nutella with the startling amount of hazelnuts they purchase to make their popular spread!

French settlers brought the nut to the region in the 1850s. They were known as filberts then, and the term is still widely used in the state. It wasn't until 1981 that the Oregon Filbert Commission changed its name to the Oregon Hazelnut Commission. Dorris Ranch, in Springfield, is the U.S.'s oldest still-operating filbert farm, having started in 1892. 2024 saw a record-breaking year for Oregon filberts, with the state producing over 96,000 tons of the crop.