Not Monin, Not Torani: The Syrup Brand You'll Find At Buc-Ee's DIY Coffee Bar

Buc-ee's DIY coffee bar is making the rounds on the internet for good reason: it's cheap. The self-serve iced coffee is only $1.99 for a large, and has a station full of free creamers and syrups for you to make the coffee however you like. The seemingly limitless coffee combinations are what earned the gas station's coffee station its spot in our ultimate guide to eating at Buc-ee's. The question remains: where does Buc-ee's get its syrups from? Unlike your local coffee shop, which may use one of the well-known brands like Monin or Torani, Buc-ee's uses a brand that, unless you have worked in food service, you may have never heard of: Phillips.

The Ohio-based company sells a variety of syrups and sauces for coffees, dirty sodas, ice cream sundaes, dipped cones, milkshakes, and smoothies. Your local coffee or ice cream shop may even use the company through its private label program, where unique flavors are made in conjunction with the shop. You won't find them at your local grocery store, as the syrups are sold through distributors to places like Buc-ee's.