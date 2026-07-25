Not Monin, Not Torani: The Syrup Brand You'll Find At Buc-Ee's DIY Coffee Bar
Buc-ee's DIY coffee bar is making the rounds on the internet for good reason: it's cheap. The self-serve iced coffee is only $1.99 for a large, and has a station full of free creamers and syrups for you to make the coffee however you like. The seemingly limitless coffee combinations are what earned the gas station's coffee station its spot in our ultimate guide to eating at Buc-ee's. The question remains: where does Buc-ee's get its syrups from? Unlike your local coffee shop, which may use one of the well-known brands like Monin or Torani, Buc-ee's uses a brand that, unless you have worked in food service, you may have never heard of: Phillips.
The Ohio-based company sells a variety of syrups and sauces for coffees, dirty sodas, ice cream sundaes, dipped cones, milkshakes, and smoothies. Your local coffee or ice cream shop may even use the company through its private label program, where unique flavors are made in conjunction with the shop. You won't find them at your local grocery store, as the syrups are sold through distributors to places like Buc-ee's.
The history of Phillips Syrups and sauces is longer than you think
While Phillips may not be a household syrup name, it's been around since 1921. Starting with just an orange syrup, the company expanded its flavor portfolio to today's 25 different syrups, both regular and sugar-free, and many different sauces and toppings. Kaulig Capital, a private equity firm, purchased Phillips in 2020, then sold it to Lyons Magnus in 2021. Lyons Magnus is a food service company, one of those giant companies supplying restaurants and cafes all over the country. Founded in 1852, the company sells products like pumpable fruit to enhance lemonades, smoothie mixes, and dessert sauces.
While you may not have heard of Phillips Syrups and Sauces, you've seen the bottles in Instagram and TikTok posts across the internet. The pecan syrup is an especially popular addition to coffees. We recommend you try out the syrups to make a dirty soda on your next road trip, as the flavors are fully in your control. You can even try the syrups in Buc-ee's store-brand sodas, which are sweetened with cane sugar.