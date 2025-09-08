Does Buc-Ee's Use Cane Sugar In Its Sodas?
Buc-ee's impressive reputation across its home state of Texas makes its continual growth nationwide — including into Mississippi and Virginia in the summer of 2025 – all the more understandable. However, with this popularity comes new customers unsure of whether or not the massive chain has the right items for them, with soda being among the biggest question marks. While Buc-ee's offers Dr. Pepper and Arizona products for customers looking for a familiar beverage, the gas station chain also has its own line of soda made with cane sugar that many fans simply adore.
While the variety of exclusive Buc-ee's sodas available differs depending on location, there are a few that you are likely to see regardless of where you are. Specifically, Buc-ee's Original Cola, Diet Cola, Vanilla Cola, and Root Beer are all likely to be found at any given location, while flavors like Sarsaparilla Soda or Blue Cream Soda — the latter of which is great for making one of Buc-ee's signature dirty sodas — may not be as easy to find nationwide.
Buc-ee's cane sugar sodas helps make the chain special
Known for their strong sweet taste, Buc-ee's lineup of original fountain drinks are a true highlight of the massive gas station chain. Adding to what is typically an expansive list of traditional fountain drinks — even with the chain offering no Pepsi products — the cane sugar fountain drinks give customers the ability to experience something truly unique to the popular chain, making it even more of a destination for soda lovers. Some of the Buc-ee's flavors that would be difficult to find at other gas stations include Piña Colada, Pineapple Creme, and Cherry Lime.
Even if soda isn't your forte, Buc-ee's offers other exclusive fountain drinks for you to choose from. The most notable of these options is the chain's original lemonade (which comes in either homestyle and strawberry), original Raspberry Iced Tea, and original Fruit Punch. While each of these drinks has its own dedicated fanbase within the growing number of Buc-ee's customers, the iced tea pairs especially well with Buc-ee's fresh brisket, with the two signature items being a match made in heaven among those who love Texas BBQ.