Does Buc-Ee's Use Cane Sugar In Its Sodas?

Buc-ee's impressive reputation across its home state of Texas makes its continual growth nationwide — including into Mississippi and Virginia in the summer of 2025 – all the more understandable. However, with this popularity comes new customers unsure of whether or not the massive chain has the right items for them, with soda being among the biggest question marks. While Buc-ee's offers Dr. Pepper and Arizona products for customers looking for a familiar beverage, the gas station chain also has its own line of soda made with cane sugar that many fans simply adore.

While the variety of exclusive Buc-ee's sodas available differs depending on location, there are a few that you are likely to see regardless of where you are. Specifically, Buc-ee's Original Cola, Diet Cola, Vanilla Cola, and Root Beer are all likely to be found at any given location, while flavors like Sarsaparilla Soda or Blue Cream Soda — the latter of which is great for making one of Buc-ee's signature dirty sodas — may not be as easy to find nationwide.