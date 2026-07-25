20 Store-Bought Chocolate Snacks Under $5 To Get Your Hands On

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Much to chocolate lovers' delight, chocolate doesn't have to just be confined to the dessert category. For example, it's the key ingredient in the popular mocha coffee drink, and it is even used in savory dishes like Mexican mole or chocolate lovers chili. Chocolate can also be incorporated into a number of different snacks — some of which are sweet, of course, but some that are salty or savory, too.

If you're on the lookout for more chocolate-infused snacks, then you're going to want to read on. We've compiled this list of some of the best chocolatey snacks that you can find at various groceries stores to satisfy your craving. And the best part? Everything on this list is under $5, so you don't have to worry about going over your grocery budget just to get your fix. In fact, given that these products are so cheap, you may just want to stock up on a few different options to keep around the house.

Check out this list to see which chocolate snacks catch your eye. You'll find everything from common treats (such as Oreos or chocolate-covered pretzels) to more unique ways to enjoy a filling, chocolatey snack (like protein donuts). Just keep in mind that prices may vary by region.