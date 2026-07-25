20 Store-Bought Chocolate Snacks Under $5 To Get Your Hands On
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Much to chocolate lovers' delight, chocolate doesn't have to just be confined to the dessert category. For example, it's the key ingredient in the popular mocha coffee drink, and it is even used in savory dishes like Mexican mole or chocolate lovers chili. Chocolate can also be incorporated into a number of different snacks — some of which are sweet, of course, but some that are salty or savory, too.
If you're on the lookout for more chocolate-infused snacks, then you're going to want to read on. We've compiled this list of some of the best chocolatey snacks that you can find at various groceries stores to satisfy your craving. And the best part? Everything on this list is under $5, so you don't have to worry about going over your grocery budget just to get your fix. In fact, given that these products are so cheap, you may just want to stock up on a few different options to keep around the house.
Check out this list to see which chocolate snacks catch your eye. You'll find everything from common treats (such as Oreos or chocolate-covered pretzels) to more unique ways to enjoy a filling, chocolatey snack (like protein donuts). Just keep in mind that prices may vary by region.
365 by Whole Foods Market Milk Chocolate Pretzels
Chocolate-covered pretzels are arguably one of the best chocolate snacks out there — and, really, they've become an iconic treat. Given that they're the perfect balance of salty and sweet, it makes sense that they're so popular (and needed to be on this list). These chocolate-covered pretzels from 365 by Whole Foods are made with premium milk chocolate, which makes up its smooth outer coating.
Buy a 5-ounce bag of 365 Milk Chocolate Pretzels from Whole Foods for about $4.49.
Undercover Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Quinoa Crisps
For a snack that is a little bit more health-conscious, check out Undercover's dark chocolate and sea salt quinoa crisps. They have just three ingredients: dark chocolate, sea salt, and quinoa. There's also just 6 grams of sugar per serving, so you can snack on this sweet treat without worrying about a sugar overload. For a sweet and chocolatey snack that also has a satisfying crunch, these quinoa crisps will definitely do the trick.
Buy a 3-ounce bag of Undercover Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt Quinoa Crisps from Target for about $4.99.
MadeGood Chocolate Chip Organic Granola Bites
If you prefer snacking on granola on its own (rather than in a yogurt bowl), then you'll love the chocolate chip organic granola bites from MadeGood. These morsels are made with crispy oats and dark chocolate chips, and sweetened with a little bit of cane sugar. The snack also contains nutrients from various vegetable extracts.
Buy a five-count box of single-serving bags of MadeGood Chocolate Chip Organic Granola Bites from Target for about $3.69.
Back to Nature Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Sometimes, when a chocolate craving hits, all that we want is a classic chocolate chunk cookie. And while you could make them from scratch, sometimes you just want to have a pre-made cookie straight from the box. This is why you should keep these Back to Nature chocolate chunk cookies around. They're plenty chocolatey (thanks to the use of chunks, instead of chips), and have just the right amount of sweetness. There's no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or colors, or artificial sweeteners.
Buy a box of Back to Nature Chocolate Chunk Cookies from Kroger for about $4.29.
Drizzilicious S'mores Drizzled Mini Rice Cakes
Here's another better-for-you chocolate treat to consider: the Drizzilicious s'mores drizzled mini rice cakes. A serving size of 28 mini rice cakes — which are made with quinoa, chia seeds, and flax seeds — contains just 120 calories and 6 grams of sugar. There's also plenty of marshmallow flavor and a heavy drizzle of chocolate to make these taste as close to s'mores as you'll get without eating the real thing.
Buy a 4-ounce bag of Drizzilicious S'mores Drizzled Mini Rice Cakes from Target for about $3.79.
Snack Pack Super Size Chocolate Pudding
If you love pudding, then this snack will definitely pique your interest. Each super-sized Snack Pack cup of pudding has 60% more pudding than the regular size, so you get to enjoy extra spoonfuls of this creamy dessert. And, notably, in our ranking of nine Snack Pack pudding flavors, chocolate made the top three — so it's definitely worth those few bucks.
Buy a six-count pack of Snack Pack Super Size Chocolate Pudding from Walmart for about $3.97.
365 by Whole Foods Market Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds
Another classic snack in the salty and sweet category? Any kind of chocolate-covered nut. So, of course, we had to include these 365 dark chocolate-covered almonds. They're made with premium dark chocolate and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives. Keep a bag of these around for when you want a quick, tasty snack that will satisfy your chocolate and salty cravings at the same time.
Buy a 6-ounce bag of 365 Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds from Whole Foods for about $4.69.
Pepperidge Farm Milano White Chocolate Strawberry Flavored Cookies
It's no secret that chocolate and strawberries are a perfect combo, so it only makes sense for them to come together in cookie form. Keep this bag around for when the white chocolate craving hits, or add them to a homemade dessert board that you make for a dinner party.
Buy a 15-count bag of Pepperidge Farm Milano White Chocolate Strawberry Flavored Cookies from Walmart for about $4.52.
365 by Whole Foods Market Mini Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
There are quite a few brands that have their own version of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Whole Foods' minis are definitely among the best of the bunch. The peanut butter cups from 365 are made with premium dark chocolate and feature a smooth peanut butter filling. The mini size makes them perfect for when you want a small treat to satisfy your nutty and chocolately craving.
Buy a 4.7-ounce bag of 365 Mini Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups from Whole Foods for about $4.99.
Nature Valley Chewy Double Chocolate Granola Bars
For a quick, easy snack that also has plenty of chocolatey deliciousness, grab a box of these Nature Valley double chocolate granola bars. Each bar has a layer of chocolate at the bottom, as well as chocolate chunks mixed into the oats. This snack has no artificial flavors, colors, or high-fructose corn syrup. It's also made in a peanut-free facility, so it's safe for those with allergies.
Buy a five-count box of Nature Valley Chewy Double Chocolate Granola Bars from Kroger for about $3.49.
Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Bar
For a chocolate snack that tastes like candy but doesn't have too much sugar, try this Unreal dark chocolate coconut bar. This sweet treat has just three ingredients — organic coconut, organic cassava syrup, and dark chocolate — and just 8 grams of sugar for the whole bar. This Unreal bar makes for one satisfying and decadent treat.
Buy a single Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Bar from Whole Foods for about $2.49.
Quaker Chocolate Rice Cakes
If you love snacking on a rice cake, then you'll be happy to know that you can fulfill a chocolate craving at the same time with Quaker's chocolate option. They are satisfyingly crunchy, sweet, and chocolatey. Enjoy on their own or add a layer of peanut butter to throw some nuttiness into the mix. Or, for more chocolatey goodness, cover the rice cake in Nutella or a homemade chocolate spread.
Buy a 14-count pack of Quaker Chocolate Rice Cakes from Kroger for about $3.89.
Chex Mix Sweet and Salty Snack Mix
Some of the "sweet" in Chex Mix's sweet and salty snack mix comes from the inclusion of milk chocolate M&Ms, which is sure to please all chocolate lovers. The mix gets more sweetness from vanilla-flavored breadsticks, while the saltiness comes from corn Chex pieces, pretzels, peanuts, and rye chips. This is a great snack for when you want a little bit of chocolate sweetness within an overall savory snack; or, if it's not chocolatey enough for you, you can always add extra M&Ms.
Buy a 13.5-ounce bag of Chex Mix Sweet and Salty Snack Mix from Walmart for about $3.96.
Drumroll Snacks Chocolate Glazed Mini Donuts
If you love chocolate donuts but don't want to eat them all the time, give these mini glazed donuts from Drumroll Snacks a chance. Each pack of three donuts has just 1 gram of sugar and 190 calories, as well as a protein boost of 10 grams. These treats are fluffy, cakey, and will satisfy your craving for something chocolatey and sweet.
Buy a single-serving pack of three Drumroll Snacks Chocolate Glazed Mini Donuts from Target for about $3.29.
Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies
Whether you like to dip them in milk or enjoy them on their own, there's nothing more satisfying than an Oreo. With this family size pack, you'll be set on Oreos for a while, which means that you can have them as a snack and still have some left over to make a three-ingredient frozen Oreo mud pie.
Buy the family size pack of Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies from Walmart for about $4.97.
Private Selection Milk Chocolate Brookie Clusters
Here's an option for when you're in the mood for something ultra sweet and decadent: Private Selection's milk chocolate brookie clusters. Each bite features pieces of brownie and cookie, caramel, and a milk chocolate coating and salt flakes on top. These clusters are chocolatey, sweet, buttery, and a little bit salty. If you don't want to keep the bag all to yourself, these clusters would work well for a dinner party, laid out on a decorative platter.
Buy a six-ounce bag of Private Selection Milk Chocolate Brookie Clusters from Kroger for about $4.99.
Nature's Bakery Double Chocolate Brownie Bars
Maybe you prefer to keep your brownies and cookies separate from each other, rather than combined in a brookie. In this case, try out a box of these double chocolate brownie bars from Nature's Bakery. They have a super soft texture and plenty of chocolate flavor. They're also made with dates and whole grains, while being free of dairy and high-fructose corn syrup. When you don't feel like making homemade brownies, these will do the trick.
Buy a six-count box of Nature's Bakery Double Chocolate Brownie Bars from Target for about $4.69.
365 by Whole Foods Market Double Chocolate Granola with Red Berries
When you're in the mood for something crunchy that is also super chocolatey, you could reach for the 365 double chocolate granola with red berries from Whole Foods. It's made with whole rolled oats, dark chocolate chips, raspberries, and strawberries. Whether you grab a handful or enjoy this over yogurt, you'll be happy with this chocolate snack — which just so happens to be a good source of fiber!
Buy a 12-ounce bag of 365 Double Chocolate Granola with Red Berries from Whole Foods for about $3.79.
Trü Frü Freeze-Dried Strawberries in Dark and White Chocolate
Here's another fruity and chocolatey combination in snack form: Trü Frü's freeze-dried strawberries in dark and white chocolate. Each freeze-dried strawberry has a whole layer of both white and dark chocolate, so you get the best of both worlds.
Buy a 1.7-ounce bag of Trü Frü Freeze-Dried Strawberries in Dark and White Chocolate from Target for about $2.99.
Sweet Craft Dark Chocolate Mousse Cup
Lastly, we have a creamy treat with Sweet Craft's dark chocolate mousse cup, which can be found at Whole Foods. This gluten-free mousse is made with dark chocolate and organic cane sugar. It's rich, decadent, sweet, and, plenty chocolatey — and it comes with a spoon, so you can dive into it immediately after buying.
Buy a 3.8-ounce Sweet Craft Dark Chocolate Mousse Cup from Whole Foods for about $4.29.