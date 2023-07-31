9 Snack Pack Pudding Flavors, Ranked

Few foods transport us back to childhood the way a container of Snack Pack pudding does. When introduced in 1968, these portable puddings were almost the perfect lunchbox snack, except for their lethal lids, which could slice the dickens out of your tongue if you weren't careful. Early flavors of Snack Pack pudding included chocolate, vanilla, chocolate fudge, lemon, butterscotch & banana.

Not only has the catalog of Snack Pack pudding flavors expanded exponentially, but its packaging has also gotten a much-needed overhaul. In 1987 they introduced the plastic container, and with that, the modern era of Snack Packs was born.

We wanted to take a trip down memory lane by sampling some of the staple favorites from our childhood, along with some newer offerings. The flavors we always loved were still our favorites, but there were a couple of new standouts. Here is our round-up of Snack Pack puddings. We listed them from least to most favorite based on taste and texture.