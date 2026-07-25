Keep Your Tomato Plants Healthy In July With This Pruning Tip

And while there are mistakes to avoid when growing tomato plants, not removing suckers isn't necessarily one of them. It's more of a choice because if you keep the sucker, your tomato plants will yield a greater number of fruits, as each sucker transforms into a vine. However, they will be smaller. Still, even if you do keep them, prune ones that do not produce any tomatoes. This helps your plants flower and grow more fruit.

And while you are pruning your plant, make certain that you clip the leaves from the lower third of your tomato plants. These lower leaves are not providing any support for your plants and are increasing the risk of disease.

If you do choose to remove the suckers, you can place them in a cup of water and try to grow a new tomato plant. Once it has a root system, you can plant it in the ground. Just remember to choose the best spot for your new tomato plants where they can get enough sunlight to thrive.