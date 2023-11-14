Vinegar Is The Ingredient You Need To Counteract Over-Salted Soup

There's a fine line between a perfectly salted soup and one that tastes as saline as the ocean itself. The broth is better when properly seasoned, but a single extra dash of salt can take your meal overboard and make it difficult to enjoy. However, even if you've gone a little heavy-handed with the salt shaker, there's still a way to salvage that pot of brine — and you likely already have the secret ingredient in your pantry. Just a glug of vinegar can save the day and make your soup edible again.

Vinegar is high in acid, which is the key to balancing out a dish that's been oversalted. While adding vinegar won't reduce the amount of sodium in the pot, the sharp tang of this condiment can help equal out the salty flavor on your tastebuds, masking the brininess of an oversalted soup and making it easier to eat. Start with a small amount at first and add more slowly, tasting as you go, until your broth is back in balance.