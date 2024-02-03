How A Gooseneck Kettle Can Improve Your Morning Cup Of Coffee

When it comes to brewing coffee at home, the process itself seems pretty simple on the surface. Still, brewing a truly top-quality cup is actually more difficult than you might think. Making great coffee is a fragile process, and anything from too hot a pour of water to grinding your coffee beans into the wrong size can destroy the integrity of your cup.

Simply put, brewing quality coffee at home takes a lot of time and research, and with so much to know about the world of coffee, it can be overwhelming to dive into it all. What you truly need to know about brewing your own coffee often just depends on how you like to make it.

If you're a big fan of the brewing techniques that require a kettle, such as a pour-over method or a drip brew, we have an important beginner's tip in mind to help you craft the perfect cup: You should consider investing in a gooseneck kettle. While other kettle styles will work, they don't usually give you the same controlled water flow as a gooseneck does. Here's why that factor is so important and how it helps you brew a truly great cup of coffee.