For Restaurant-Quality Seafood Pasta, Use This New England-Style Soup

Restaurant pasta tastes so good because the best chefs focus their efforts on making marinara and pesto from scratch and building roux-based sauces. Recreating these dishes at home can be tricky if you haven't got the time to work from the ground up. If you're craving a serving of restaurant-quality seafood pasta but haven't got the skills, a can of New England-style clam chowder can come to the rescue. This pre-made product makes the perfect low-effort shortcut when you want flavor without the fuss.

Clam chowder contains all the yummy elements you'd find in a seafood pasta dish. Featuring a thick and creamy sauce made with a roux and a dash of dairy, it has a complex oceanic flavor, courtesy of the clams, and a welcome brininess that sets it apart from other soups. It also makes an incredible base for seafood pasta because it has a concentrated flavor that can be employed in several culinary ways and customized with a few additions from the pantry or fridge.

The creamy texture of clam chowder makes it perfect for clinging onto noodles, lending them a moreish velvety consistency. Plus, it can be cooked down to make it even richer or loosened up with broth to make soupier-style pastas. In our opinion, the New England brand with the best store-bought chowder is Bar Harbor if you don't know where to start.