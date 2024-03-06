Add Some Vermouth To Your Clam Chowder And Thank Us Later

The difference between a good clam chowder and a great one can be as simple as a splash of vermouth. Even though the liquid might be a key ingredient in a well-shaken cocktail, it can also be a flavor boost to a better clam chowder.

While martini drinkers might have a well-used bottle of vermouth behind the bar, others might be unfamiliar with the fortified wine's flavor. Available in both white and red varieties, the straw-colored white version highlights a dry, slightly floral flavor. Red vermouth tends to be sweeter, slightly spicy, with an herbaceous quality. The two varieties are not interchangeable.

For the traditional clam chowder, the base of potatoes, mirepoix, bacon, and briny clams can benefit from the floral, dry white vermouth. The vermouth can cut through the denseness of the potatoes and the unctuous notes of the bacon. Since this fortified wine tends to be less acidic than some white wines, it will not overshadow the saltiness of the clams. Overall, the white vermouth lifts the taste by bringing an additional, subtle flavor profile to ensure balance in the dish. From keeping the chowder from being too heavy to avoiding a one-note spoonful, vermouth can be the secret ingredient that makes for a more enjoyable, comforting bowl of clam chowder.