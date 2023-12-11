12 Canned Soup Hacks For Any Pasta Dish

Canned soup may well be one of the greatest inventions of all time. Soup has been made for thousands of years, but while it's cost-effective, delicious, and generally simple to make, it can often take hours on the stove. Canned soup, invented in the late 1800s by John T. Dorrance (who later became president of the Campbell's soup company), solved this problem in one fell swoop. By figuring out how to place soup in cans, Dorrance gave the world a meal they could prepare in minutes, while also creating a soup product with concentrated, intense flavor.

This flavor-rich product, however, is not just a dish that can be enjoyed on its own. The concentrated taste of canned soups, and the often creamy texture they have, has allowed them to become a valuable way of adding serious punch to meals without spending an arm and a leg. They're particularly well suited to pasta dishes and sauces, which often benefit from the silky, thick body of canned soup — and many of these soup products are versatile enough to use in a surprising array of noodle-based meals, with some easy-to-execute hacks you may never have thought of.