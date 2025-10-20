The Dollar Tree Find That's A Dupe Of Williams-Sonoma Glassware

Dollar Tree makes some incredible dupes, especially when it comes to glassware. And if you've ever admired Williams-Sonoma's ribbed highball glasses, you're in luck because Dollar Tree sells a similar design at a fraction of the cost. Williams-Sonoma's Modern Optic Highball Glasses come in sets of four for about $88, while Dollar Tree's Etched Lines Highball Glasses sell for just $1.50 apiece. Purchasing a set of four Dollar Tree highballs costs $6, saving you a whopping $82.

The two designs bear obvious similarities. Both have vertical grooves that lend a classy, almost retro feel. Both are also quintessential highball glasses thanks to their tall, slender silhouettes. However, there are some telltale differences. Williams-Sonoma's glasses have an indented foot and hold 16 ounces, while Dollar Tree's have a flat base and a slightly larger 17-ounce capacity. As part of the same ribbed collection, Williams-Sonoma also sells a set of four matching 10-ounce Old-Fashioned Glasses for approximately $80. But don't worry — Dollar Tree has a dupe for this as well, and the similar 14-ounce Highball Glass also costs $1.50 apiece.