The Dollar Tree Find That's A Dupe Of Williams-Sonoma Glassware
Dollar Tree makes some incredible dupes, especially when it comes to glassware. And if you've ever admired Williams-Sonoma's ribbed highball glasses, you're in luck because Dollar Tree sells a similar design at a fraction of the cost. Williams-Sonoma's Modern Optic Highball Glasses come in sets of four for about $88, while Dollar Tree's Etched Lines Highball Glasses sell for just $1.50 apiece. Purchasing a set of four Dollar Tree highballs costs $6, saving you a whopping $82.
The two designs bear obvious similarities. Both have vertical grooves that lend a classy, almost retro feel. Both are also quintessential highball glasses thanks to their tall, slender silhouettes. However, there are some telltale differences. Williams-Sonoma's glasses have an indented foot and hold 16 ounces, while Dollar Tree's have a flat base and a slightly larger 17-ounce capacity. As part of the same ribbed collection, Williams-Sonoma also sells a set of four matching 10-ounce Old-Fashioned Glasses for approximately $80. But don't worry — Dollar Tree has a dupe for this as well, and the similar 14-ounce Highball Glass also costs $1.50 apiece.
Classy ways to use Dollar Tree's designer dupe glassware
Dollar Tree's Etched Lines Highball Glasses aren't just great for sipping. Thanks to their beautifully ribbed design, they can also double as decorative pieces. We can envision them adorning floating shelves, sparkling in a china cabinet, or completing that carefully curated bar cart. And with the low cost, you can create a classy kitchen without William-Sonoma's price tags.
Since Dollar Tree offers both tall and short versions, you can build a streamlined collection. Having both sizes helps you follow the glassware etiquette rules for fine dining, including serving drinks in their correct glasses. The taller version is ideal for highball cocktails, while the shorter one suits rocks or old-fashioned drinks. What is a highball drink versus a rocks? Highballs are simple cocktails consisting of less liquor, more mixer, while rocks include more booze-heavy options, like whiskey on the rocks, Manhattans, or old-fashioneds. And if you don't drink alcohol, you can use these glasses to elevate everything from sparkling water and soda to mojito mocktails.