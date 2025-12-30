Declutter Reusable Water Bottles With This Dollar Tree Item

The bulky shape of reusable water bottles makes them tricky to store and organize. Place them upright on a shelf, and they're likely to topple over. Store the lids elsewhere to save space, and you'll waste time trying to find all the bits and pieces in the morning rush. Fortunately, the solution to decluttering your water bottles for good lies in one cheap and cheerful item you can grab from Dollar Tree: a Teaching Tree book bin. Made of wipeable plastic, these book bins cost $1.25 each and are available in black, white, pink, and blue.

Designed for keeping magazines, books, and documents organized in one handy spot, they have a flat bottom and tall sides so each item can be stored vertically and remain safely contained without flopping out. Better yet, their 11.5-inch length means they can also accommodate the height of most reusable water bottles with one little trick! Simply place your book bin in your kitchen cupboard and rotate it so its tallest side is flat against the bottom of the shelf to create an opening for your bottles. Slot each one in horizontally so they're lying on their side. The height of each book bin makes it large enough to stack three to four bottles on top of each other, depending on their size and style. Plus, there's plenty of space for you to keep their lids on, guaranteeing that you never lose any pieces or internal straws.