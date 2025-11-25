These Dollar Tree Plates Are A Convincing Williams Sonoma Dupe

Take a stroll around a Williams Sonoma shop floor and you'll come away with heaps of interior design inspiration and decor ideas. The only problem is whether your budget can accommodate the cost of the incredible cookware, crockery, and baking sets that catch your eye. Luckily, we've found a convincing Williams Sonoma dupe of the store's botanical pumpkin dinner plates at Dollar Tree, which comes without the expensive price tag.

Featuring a pretty design of autumnal leaves, green vines, and three pumpkins (in orange, blue, and white), these Royal Norfolk pumpkin dinner plates are a steal at $1.50 each. Perfect for a holiday table, they're 10½ inches in diameter, which is just half an inch shy of their slightly larger Williams Sonoma counterparts that cost almost $80 for a set of four (a whopping $20 per plate!). While the Dollar Tree design is brighter than the Williams Sonoma crockery set, which has a more subdued and muted feel, it still offers a cozy mood and warmth that's perfect for Thanksgiving. Better yet, as the plates are made of stoneware, they're hardwearing and durable, making them ideal for family gatherings where children will be present. The William's Sonoma pumpkin tableware, on the other hand, is made of high-fired porcelain, which needs to be handled with more care to prevent breakages.