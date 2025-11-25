These Dollar Tree Plates Are A Convincing Williams Sonoma Dupe
Take a stroll around a Williams Sonoma shop floor and you'll come away with heaps of interior design inspiration and decor ideas. The only problem is whether your budget can accommodate the cost of the incredible cookware, crockery, and baking sets that catch your eye. Luckily, we've found a convincing Williams Sonoma dupe of the store's botanical pumpkin dinner plates at Dollar Tree, which comes without the expensive price tag.
Featuring a pretty design of autumnal leaves, green vines, and three pumpkins (in orange, blue, and white), these Royal Norfolk pumpkin dinner plates are a steal at $1.50 each. Perfect for a holiday table, they're 10½ inches in diameter, which is just half an inch shy of their slightly larger Williams Sonoma counterparts that cost almost $80 for a set of four (a whopping $20 per plate!). While the Dollar Tree design is brighter than the Williams Sonoma crockery set, which has a more subdued and muted feel, it still offers a cozy mood and warmth that's perfect for Thanksgiving. Better yet, as the plates are made of stoneware, they're hardwearing and durable, making them ideal for family gatherings where children will be present. The William's Sonoma pumpkin tableware, on the other hand, is made of high-fired porcelain, which needs to be handled with more care to prevent breakages.
Dollar Tree's pumpkin tableware includes side plates, mugs, and bowls
If the botanical vibe of Dollar Tree's dinner plates is exactly what you've been looking for, you'll be pleased to know that matching side plates, mugs, and bowls are available too, and they all feature a near-identical pumpkin design. The smaller side plate features the word "thankful" written across the front in orange, and the mugs have a blue handle to match the color of the smallest pumpkin. Every piece is priced at $1.50, which means you could purchase an entire dinner set for six for $36. Add in the matching pumpkin glasses, and the full set will only set you back a reasonable $45. Alternatively, stock up on the Dollar Tree find that's a dupe of Williams Sonoma glassware. These etched highball glasses have a modern ribbed design and are perfect for creating an inviting tablescape with the addition of some cheap and festive Dollar Tree charger plates.
Throw in some coordinated linens to provide some textural dimension to each place setting (as well as a curated bar cart), and you'll have a party that looks considered and elegant. If you prefer holiday gatherings with more of a relaxed atmosphere and less cleanup, Dollar Tree carries a packet of 15 paper plates with a similar harvest pumpkin design priced at $1.50.