4 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Great British Bake Off

"The Great British Bake Off" (known as "The Great British Baking Show" in America) is a baking competition show that sets the bar for this type of reality show. The atmosphere is classic English countryside, complete with green grass and trees, flowers, and frolicking wildlife. The baking tent features calming pastel colors and shabby chic teacups and cake stands. Sure, there have been some awful baked creations, but for the most part, the only drama comes from the bakers trying to complete their bakes in the allotted time; thankfully, there's very little, if any, personal drama between the contestants. And the creations these non-professional, home bakers create are absolutely stunning.

But if you're like many, you're all caught up on the show's seasons, and you might be searching for something similar to watch, at least until a new season airs. We recommend four that will fill those sugar gaps nicely. "Bake Squad," "Nailed It!," "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking," and "Next Baking Master Paris" are just a handful of program options available to stream, but give "Bake Off" vibes in both subtle and big ways. Are they as great as the GOAT? That's subjective, but these four are definitely worth checking out.