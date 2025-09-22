10 Of The Best Baking Hacks We Learned From The Great British Bake Off

If you're a fan of "The Great British Bake Off," you know the phrase "soggy bottom" is practically the show's catchphrase. A wet pastry base can ruin even the most beautiful tart, and the judges never let it slide. But not to worry — they've also offered a wealth of advice to contestants and viewers on this topic. The judges all recommend blind baking your pastry crust to avoid the dreaded soggy bottom. Blind baking is essentially pre-baking your pie crust to give it more structure before you add your filling.

For the first step of pressing your dough into the tin, Mary Berry suggests using a small piece of leftover pastry to press your dough into the tin, ensuring an even layer without tearing. Then, Paul Hollywood recommends adding weights atop the pastry to keep the crust from bubbling up during baking. There are ceramic weights sold for this specific purpose, but our beloved judge has a personal favorite alternative: dried mung beans.

Before you move on to adding your filling, Prue Leith recommends another layer of insurance: Sprinkle a little semolina on the pastry to absorb excess moisture. These steps might add to the time it takes to bake your treats, but they can make all the difference in a pastry that holds its shape versus one that falls apart.