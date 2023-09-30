The Exact Difference Between Chocolate Ganache And Fudge

When you're baking up a warm batch of brownies, you might be hoping to get a fudgy consistency. You could also top the dessert off with a layer of ganache. At first glance, the preparation methods for fudge and ganache seem fairly similar, so how do you know which one to make?

The decision between which of the two desserts you'll make really comes down to how you plan to enjoy them. Fudge can be sliced up and enjoyed on its own, eaten in bite-sized pieces. Ganache, on the other hand, often complements other desserts as a filling or as a frosting on top of your cakes — which could be better for your brownies.

While fudge is a little more solid after setting up, ganache leans more towards a thicker liquid consistency. The texture difference between the two is owed to some extra ingredients added into the fudge. Ganache is pretty simple, and can be made with only two ingredients, but fudge requires a little extra work, and some added ingredients.