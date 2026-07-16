The 4 Best Aldi Deals To Look For In July 2026

It's the middle of July, and summer is in full swing. The temperatures are up and pools are full. Time to have friends over to keep cool together. Aldi's prices are already competitive, especially if you know the tricks to shopping there. However, the store's price drop deals amplify your savings even more. We've dug through Aldi's price drops to find savings on fruit, drinks, and salad dressing that will make budgeting this month a breeze.

As inflation at the grocery store has been going up this year to match the rising temperatures, it's nice to have a safe haven for your wallet. These price drops may be for a short time, or, as some people have noticed, they may be the new price going forward. Only time will tell. There are already plenty of items on Aldi's shelves that are cheaper there than at any other grocery stores. Hopefully, these new deals stick around and expand upon the list of savings.