The 4 Best Aldi Deals To Look For In July 2026
It's the middle of July, and summer is in full swing. The temperatures are up and pools are full. Time to have friends over to keep cool together. Aldi's prices are already competitive, especially if you know the tricks to shopping there. However, the store's price drop deals amplify your savings even more. We've dug through Aldi's price drops to find savings on fruit, drinks, and salad dressing that will make budgeting this month a breeze.
As inflation at the grocery store has been going up this year to match the rising temperatures, it's nice to have a safe haven for your wallet. These price drops may be for a short time, or, as some people have noticed, they may be the new price going forward. Only time will tell. There are already plenty of items on Aldi's shelves that are cheaper there than at any other grocery stores. Hopefully, these new deals stick around and expand upon the list of savings.
Red Cherries
We're nearing the end of cherry season. This is the final call for sweet, fresh cherries until next year. Most of the U.S.'s cherries are harvested through July. To keep them fresh for longer at home, make sure you only wash them right before eating them. Washing them before storing them is on our list of 12 common mistakes people make with their cherries.
Cherries are delicious. That's right, we said it. They're sweet, slightly tart, with hints of berry and floral notes. This would lead one to believe they only belong in desserts or when you want a sweet snack. While cold cherries on a hot day are a perfect treat, they also work well in savory dishes. They make great additions to salads, a sauce for pork chops, or mixed into a chutney for your ham. Plus, they're full of fiber, vitamins C, B6, and K, and minerals such as potassium, copper, and manganese.
These Red Cherries are currently 30% off and a two pound bag will cost around $4.98.
Simply Nature Organic Coconut Water
It's record-breakingly hot, so expect to sweat this summer, especially when working out extra hard. Most people don't need drinks with extra electrolytes when doing a moderate workout because your body gets what it needs from food. However, if you find yourself sweating a lot in this excess heat, nature has an answer: coconut water.
Unlike sugary sports drinks, coconut water is naturally low in calories and sugar while supplying a good amount of potassium and magnesium. Keep in mind, there are many more ways to use coconut water than just drinking it. Your summer coffee can get a boost of flavor by making cold brew using coconut water in place of regular, for example.
Aldi's Simply Nature Organic Coconut Water is currently 24% off, bringing the price down to $1.49 per 500 milliliter carton.
Tuscan Garden Dill Pickle Dressing
Summer is salad season. Since the government downgraded its food surveillance network last year, leafy greens have potentially become a source of the current major outbreak of cyclospora hitting the U.S. According to The Guardian, the parasite was made optional for testing in last year's downgrade. All this does not have to mean 2026 will be a salad-free summer, it just means you have to do it the right way by making your own. Buying a whole head of lettuce and removing the outer layers of leaves and thoroughly washing is now the recommended method in place of bagged salads.
One benefit of making your own salad is using fun dressings! This dill pickle ranch dressing has fans on Reddit. The poster's review: "Excellent dressing. Made a great salad with just shredded cheese and bacon bits."
Pick up a bottle of Tuscan Garden Dill Pickle Dressing at your local Aldi right now for 11% off at $2.75.
Plums
Plum season is just getting started. Now is the time to fill your icebox with the fruit that poet William Carlos Williams couldn't resist in the poem "This Is Just To Say." Plums when they are ripe, juicy, and sweet are just as satisfying and delicious a snack as anything. Or, use them in desserts like galettes, tarts, crumbles, and cakes. The fruit is great in savory dishes, too — Food journalist Mark Bittman surprisingly uses firm plums as an addition to his chicken salad.
Plums are a good source of vitamins C, A, and K, and contain some copper, manganese, phosphorus, and magnesium. On top of that, they contain a good amount of polyphenol antioxidants including one of the most powerful, anthocyanins. All this means that they may be very good for your heart and at reducing inflammation. More important than any of this is that they are delicious.
Right now Aldi is selling plums for 10% off, making a two-pound bag cost $3.45.