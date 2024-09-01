The Unexpected Fruit Mark Bittman Adds To Chicken Salad

Every chef worth his or her salt has a secret ingredient they use to amp up chicken salad, and food journalist Mark Bittman is no different. When it comes to chicken salad, the celebrity chef adds his own twist to this dish where the chicken may be the star but, the sweet, thinly sliced plums he pairs it with aren't far behind. Chicken salad usually consists of chicken and mayonnaise. It is a good way to mask any imperfections of dry or bland chicken; however, Bittman's take on this salad leaves no room for tasteless chicken.

While plums feature prominently in this recipe, there is no creamy mayo. How does it work without this adhesive and flavorful ingredient? Plums have a bit of a dual personality. They are sweet and juicy, but they can also have a bit of an acidic and dry taste. While mayo might hide a lot, the cookbook author embraces the distinctive characteristics of this fruit. His recipe calls for firm plums tossed in rich Balsamic vinegar and allowed to sit in this bath to absorb its lush flavors. This thick liquid gives the subtle tang that a mayo would provide but also is a lovely, lighter complement that contrasts perfectly with the sweet flesh of in-season plums.