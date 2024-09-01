The Unexpected Fruit Mark Bittman Adds To Chicken Salad
Every chef worth his or her salt has a secret ingredient they use to amp up chicken salad, and food journalist Mark Bittman is no different. When it comes to chicken salad, the celebrity chef adds his own twist to this dish where the chicken may be the star but, the sweet, thinly sliced plums he pairs it with aren't far behind. Chicken salad usually consists of chicken and mayonnaise. It is a good way to mask any imperfections of dry or bland chicken; however, Bittman's take on this salad leaves no room for tasteless chicken.
While plums feature prominently in this recipe, there is no creamy mayo. How does it work without this adhesive and flavorful ingredient? Plums have a bit of a dual personality. They are sweet and juicy, but they can also have a bit of an acidic and dry taste. While mayo might hide a lot, the cookbook author embraces the distinctive characteristics of this fruit. His recipe calls for firm plums tossed in rich Balsamic vinegar and allowed to sit in this bath to absorb its lush flavors. This thick liquid gives the subtle tang that a mayo would provide but also is a lovely, lighter complement that contrasts perfectly with the sweet flesh of in-season plums.
Plum varieties
When it comes to the type of plum you choose for your quick and easy chicken salad, Mark Bittman says go for what is in season. Of course, if it is peak season, then it is really a matter of what varieties are in your grocery store and what your taste buds might desire. If you want something truly sweet, yellow Mirabelle or red Santa Rosa plums are your go-to. However, if you can't find those, you may want to reach for the common Elephant plum, which has red skin and flesh and is easy to find at your grocery store, as are black ruby plums that hit the produce section in early to mid-summer.
In "How to Cook Everything," the author mixes his thin slices of plums tossed in the Balsamic with grilled or roasted, skinless chicken. To give it a variety of textures and flavors, he adds slices of red onion, and chopped celery, along with olive oil, oregano, and salt and pepper for seasoning. This createsa chicken salad that is light and fresh and sweet and savory. Bittman lightly toasts some almonds which he uses as a garnish.
Change up the fruit and nuts
In keeping with the lightness of this take on this classic, Bittman serves his chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens, but if you want to put it between two slices of bread or add to your favorite wrap, this chicken salad will not disappoint. How you serve it is yet another opportunity to put your thumbprint on this meal.
What happens when in season-plums are no longer at their peak and nowhere to be found in your grocery store, or worse, too expensive to be purchased? Per WNYC, Bittman notes that chicken tastes good with any fruit, and if plums are not an option, "peaches, apples, pears, berries, or even tropical fruit" can pinch hit in a heartbeat. He also suggests using figs in place of plums for a different but equally delicious bite, as well as hazelnuts.
This brings us to this revelation: if you change up the fruit, you can also switch up the nuts. Pistachios, cashews, walnuts, or pecans are great additions, depending on your fruit choice. Their sweet and savory taste and crunchy texture really do put this chicken salad over the top. Just remember to choose a nut that hasn't been processed with a lot of added salt, or your salad might have you reaching for a pitcher of water.