Look For This Rare '80s Kitchen Utensil Brand At Thrift Stores

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If you happen to have inherited a set of vintage silverware or flatware from your grandma or great-grandma, you may want to get it out and take a look at the maker and pattern. If it has the name "Lunt" written on it, it's worth a closer look. If it has a design with a shell shape flanked by comma-shaped curling leaves and its maker's mark reads "Lunt Stainless 18/8 Japan," you've found something even more remarkable. It's flatware made for a limited run in the '80s called Hillsborough by Lunt Silversmiths, and it's definitely something to look for at the thrift store. The pieces from this pattern can be worth quite a bit.

When people think about thrifting vintage kitchen items, they usually think of 1960s Pyrex dishes or special vintage cookware brands. We don't often think of simple stainless steel flatware as something with great value. When it comes to vintage or antique utensils that most people find valuable, they're often silver. But some non-silver flatware can be quite valuable due to scarcity or the company that originally produced it. Because the Lunt Silversmiths company went out of business in 2010 and its limited release of this pattern, the Hillsborough set of flatware has become extremely collectible.