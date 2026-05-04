Look Out For This Vintage Cookware Brand At Thrift Stores (It's Worth More Than You Think)

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CorningWare baking dishes are not just versatile, high-quality cookware, but also popular nostalgia items. If the name doesn't seem familiar, the look certainly will: Casserole dishes made of milky white, glass-like material, usually adorned with blue flowers or colorful produce.

This grandma chic cookware was invented at Corning Glass Works, the same company that invented Pyrex, and it also has similar properties. Most pieces are made of pyroceram, a unique glass-ceramic blend that's extremely resistant to impact damage, rapid temperature changes, and direct heat — a rare exception to thinking twice before using glass on the stovetop.

Some vintage CorningWare is not made of pyroceram and will be marked as unsafe for stovetop use; these are not collectible. And since pyroceram pieces were popular for decades, most resell for low dollar amounts. But whole sets in excellent condition can sell for about $200 to $300, and some individual pieces from rare patterns can also be worth hundreds of dollars.