19 Aldi Must-Haves To Transform Your Home Coffee Bar
If you're a coffee fanatic, then you probably have an at-home coffee bar — or, if you don't, then you should definitely start building one. There's no one right way to create a coffee bar because it's extremely customizable. For example, it can take up a small spot on your counter, or, if you have more coffee ingredients and accessories, it may be set up on a standalone bar cart in your kitchen. However you've made space for the coffee bar, the most important part is that you have plenty of ingredients to make yourself the perfect coffee every time. If you're in need of a refresh — or you're building your coffee bar for the first time — then you'll be happy to know that you can find a ton of fantastic coffee-related items at Aldi.
In other words, you can build up your coffee bar without spending too much money, thanks to Aldi's affordable prices. To help you sort through Aldi's coffee bar options, we've compiled this list of some of the best finds that you're going to want to add to your cart. The list includes various coffee blends to choose from, sweeteners, instant coffee, and more. After your next trip to Aldi, you'll be all ready to stock up your home coffee bar.
Barissimo House Blend Ground Coffee
Barissimo, which is one of Aldi's private-label brands, has a ton of different coffee blends to choose from, including the house blend, which is a medium roast. If you want to learn more about what the roast levels mean, you can read our ultimate guide to coffee processing, which explains the differences between light, medium, and dark roast coffees. This roast has flavor notes of toffee and dusted cocoa, so you can expect a hint of sweetness in your brew.
Buy a 12-ounce bag of Barissimo house blend ground coffee from Aldi for $6.85.
Sweet Additions Stevia
For many coffee drinkers, some sort of sweetener is a must. Here's one of your Aldi sweetener options: Sweet Additions Stevia. According to the packaging, it has a "clean sweet taste," as well as zero calories. You measure it just as you would regular sugar, so keep it stocked up at your coffee bar to add to your beverage as you please. If you want to learn more about stevia, you can read our ultimate guide to alternative sweeteners.
Buy a 9.7-ounce bag of Sweet Additions Stevia from Aldi for $4.95.
Stonemill Ground Cinnamon
Cinnamon is one addition that can completely take your homemade coffee to the next level, so you are going to want to pick this up from Aldi to keep at your coffee bar. You can use it to make everything from a honey cinnamon latte to a Mexican-inspired mocha. It is a key component of a pumpkin spice blend, which you are going to need to make the best pumpkin spice lattes at home.
Buy a 2.37-ounce jar of Stonemill ground cinnamon from Aldi for $1.25.
Berryhill Honey
Speaking of honey-cinnamon lattes, you're also going to need the other key component to that delicious drink — so be sure to also add this Berryhill honey to your Aldi cart while you're at it. Really, honey can be added to just about any coffee beverage to make it sweeter and add some extra flavor. To start with, try out our oatmilk honey latte, which is delicious yet simple, so the honey flavor will really shine through.
Buy a 24-ounce container of Berryhill honey from Aldi for $5.49.
KIRKTON HOUSE Large Scalloped Woven Basket
If you are in need of some sort of container to hold all of your coffee ingredients and accessories, then check out this large scalloped woven basket from Aldi. It's large enough to fit a good amount of items in here — so you can place it next to your coffee machine and use it to hold things like syrups, sweeteners, coffee pods, and more. Plus, it has a simple design that will fit right into just about any kitchen aesthetic.
Buy the Kirkton House large scalloped woven basket from Aldi for $9.99.
Barissimo Fair Trade French Roast Coffee Cups
This product is for anyone who uses coffee pods to make their brew: Barissimo fair trade French roast coffee cups. And if you're curious to learn more about this specific type of coffee, you can read our guide on what exactly a French roast is (and how it differs from other brews). But overall, this is a dark roast made with 100% Arabica coffee beans. The package comes with 12 coffee pods, so, if you have a coffee every day, it will last you almost two weeks.
Buy the 12-count box of the Barissimo French roast coffee cups from Aldi for $5.05.
Berryhill Chocolate Syrup
If you like sweet coffee, then it is always a good idea to keep a bottle of chocolate syrup around. You can, of course, use it to make a mocha, but you can also simply drizzle it over any homemade coffee to make it just a little bit sweeter. Or, if you're in the mood for a boozy coffee beverage, use the chocolate syrup to make a mocha-style White Russian.
Buy a 24-ounce bottle of Berryhill chocolate syrup from Aldi for $2.75.
Barissimo French Vanilla Ground Coffee
Anyone who prefers a light roast will certainly gravitate toward this French vanilla ground coffee from Barissimo. Thanks to the vanilla, you can expect this roast to have a bit of sweetness in its flavor notes. To make it extra vanilla-y, add your favorite vanilla creamer to really make an ultra creamy cup of sweet coffee.
Buy a 12-ounce bag of Barissimo French vanilla ground coffee from Aldi for $6.85.
Beaumont Regular Instant Coffee
One of the most convenient ways to make coffee is to use instant coffee (which has origins that go way back). Literally all you have to do is combine it with water, following the specific instructions and measurements. Even if you prefer to use your fancy coffee or espresso machine, it doesn't hurt to have a container of instant coffee around for super busy mornings. Beaumont's instant coffee is a medium roast with a rich and deep flavor.
Buy an 8-ounce container of Beaumont regular instant coffee from Aldi for $6.29.
Peanut Delight Creamy Peanut Butter
While it may seem like an unexpected addition to this list, peanut butter is a must-have coffee bar item for plenty of people. Using peanut butter to make a, say, peanut butter latte adds a delicious nuttiness to the drink, as well as extra creaminess. You can also use a near-empty peanut butter jar to make an iced latte so no peanut butter goes to waste. All that is to say, if the idea of a nutty coffee beverage has piqued your interest at all, add this jar of Peanut Delight to your list of coffee bar needs.
Buy an 18-ounce jar of Peanut Delight creamy peanut butter from Aldi for $2.19.
Barissimo Coffee Concentrate
Similar to instant coffee, a bottled coffee concentrate is another option for a quick, easy coffee. Again, just like instant coffee, all you have to do is combine the concentrate with water and it is ready to drink. Barissimo's coffee concentrate is a medium roast with an original, bold coffee flavor.
Buy a 32-ounce bottle of Barissimo coffee concentrate from Aldi for $5.49.
Berryhill Caramel Topping
For many, the best way to make sure that their coffee is plenty sweet is to have a caramel-flavored coffee — such as, perhaps, our copycat Dunkin' brown sugar caramel latte or our caramel brûlée latte. Really, there are so many delicious coffee options that involve caramel (just look at any coffee shop menu and you'll likely see plenty of caramel-infused drinks). So, this means that you're going to need caramel sauce on hand and this caramel topping from Berryhill at Aldi will certainly do the trick.
Buy a 16-ounce jar of Berryhill caramel topping from Aldi for $2.99.
Beaumont Decaf Ground Coffee
It may be a total myth that decaf coffee doesn't have any caffeine, but it still has significantly less caffeine than a regular brew. So, it's always a good idea to have a container of a decaf blend stocked in your coffee bar — maybe you don't like having too much caffeine but still love the taste of coffee or maybe you just want your second (or third or fourth) cup of the day to be less caffeinated.
Buy an 11.3-ounce container of Beaumont decaf ground coffee from Aldi for $6.59.
Barissimo Fair Trade Single Origin Colombia Ground Coffee
If you have taken any time to learn about where coffee comes from, then you know that there's a difference between blend and single origin coffee. While blends may be more common (at Aldi, as well as other places), Aldi does offer this fair trade single origin ground coffee from Colombia. The two key flavor notes of this medium roast are toasted walnut and herbs, so this is great for you if you love a nutty, earthy flavor to your coffee.
Buy a 12-ounce bag of Barissimo fair trade single origin Colombia ground coffee from Aldi for $7.85.
Simply Nature Light Organic Agave Nectar
For another sweetener option, try out this light organic agave nectar from Simply Nature. What you may not know is that agave is actually sweeter than sugar, so this sweetener is perfect for those who love extra sweet coffee — you need less of it to get it to the same level of sweetness. Plus, it can be used in cooking recipes too, so, for the right dish, you may find yourself borrowing the nectar from your coffee bar (such as for our agave and lime salmon).
Buy a 23.5-ounce container of Simply Nature light organic agave nectar from Aldi for $4.75.
Barissimo Midnight Ground Coffee
For a dark roast option (with a name to match), grab a bag of the Barissimo midnight ground coffee. This dark roast has flavor notes that are deep and earthy, so if you prefer a strong-tasting brew (over something a little sweeter, like you would find with a light roast), then this may be your best bet.
Buy a 12-ounce bag of Barissimo midnight ground coffee from Aldi for $6.85.
Berryhill Hazelnut Spread
For a coffee that is sweet, chocolatey, and nutty all at once, all you have to do is add some of this Berryhill hazelnut spread (Aldi's version of Nutella), and you'll be set. All you have to do is combine a small serving of Nutella with hot coffee or espresso and go from there — you can mix it straight into a regular cup of coffee or use it to make a latte, and so on.
Buy a 13-ounce container of Berryhill hazelnut spread from Aldi for $3.25.
Simply Nature Organic Brown Sugar
When it comes to sweeteners, sometimes it's best to stick to basic sugar, such as this organic brown sugar from Simply Nature. For what it's worth, we definitely believe that you should be putting brown sugar in your coffee, as the two make for a delicious and compatible pairing. Use it to make speciality lattes or simply add a teaspoon or two to any beverage to sweeten it up — either way, it's just a good product to keep stocked in your coffee bar.
Buy a 24-ounce bag of Simply Nature organic brown sugar from Aldi for $3.45.
Simply Nature Fair Trade Organic Honduran Whole Bean Coffee
There's one more single origin coffee option — and it's whole bean, so buy it if you prefer to freshly grind the beans before making coffee. It's the Simply Nature fair trade organic Honduran whole bean coffee, which is a medium roast. It is grown at an altitude of 4,400 feet (which is ideal for coffee production — a fact you can read more about in our beginner's guide to the world of coffee beans).
Buy a 12-ounce bag of Simply Nature organic Honduran whole bean coffee from Aldi for $7.99.