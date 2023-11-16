Consider This A Sign To Start Putting Brown Sugar In Your Coffee

A cup of coffee is perhaps one of the most customizable beverages ever. When a person refers to "coffee," it can mean anything from a warm and frothy cappuccino to a strong iced double shot — and that's only the tip of the iceberg. What is even more customizable than this drink is everything you can add to it. From smooth whipped cream to plant-based milks, the options seem endless.

We haven't even talked about all the different ways you can make it sweet. From silky simple syrups and raw sugars to honey, coffee drinkers can take their pick from an expansive lineup. One underrated offering that often gets left out of the bunch? Brown sugar.

Brown sugar is a satisfying mix of raw sugar and molasses, which gives it a darker hue than other sweeteners. It has a higher moisture content than raw sugar, which makes it melt in your mouth — or a cup of hot coffee. This ingredient is a strong choice for coffee because its innate sweetness meshes well with the rich, chocolatey notes of a fresh brew. Here's what else makes it the perfect compliment to a cup of joe.