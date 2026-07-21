For More Flavorful Snow Cones, Make Them New Orleans-Style

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When you're young, the only thing you care about when diving into a snow cone is that it's cold, colorful, and sweet. If the ice shards were too big or the syrup was sickly sweet, it was no big deal because you were a kid, and sugar in all its forms was king. Presumably, as you grew, so did your tastes, and you began to see that not all snow cones were created equal. The great city of New Orleans knows this well, and this wonderful metropolis that's known for its food has found a way to make the unassuming snow cone a dessert worthy of even the most refined palates. In the Big Easy, they are known as snoballs.

New Orleans snoballs are made with fluffy, very finely shaved ice that is nothing like the ice chips that some snow cones are known for. This kind of ice holds together well — like snow — and actually hangs on to syrups and flavors instead of letting them sink to the bottom. While you can certainly get snoball flavors in the standard flavors like cherry, grape, and watermelon, the NOLA version is known for unique options, such as pineapple cilantro, Earl Grey, satsuma, and wedding cake. Even more exciting is that snoballs often come with the option of being doused with creamy sweetened condensed milk or fresh fruit, or being filled with ice cream. In other words, these icy treats are alive with layers of flavors and textures, and put many traditional snow cones to shame.