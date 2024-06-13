The Fascinating History Of The New Orleans Sno-Ball

Ask anyone from New Orleans about the best way to experience New Orleans culture, and they'll probably say it's the food, and that could be anything from hitting the best places for beignets to ordering an authentic po'boy from a place that's been making them for a long time. If it's summertime, a foodie tour of New Orleans also involves some insane heat and a unique way to cool off: The sno-ball.

Sometimes it's written as snowball or snoball, but however it's spelled, we have to note that it's not the same as a snow cone. While snow cones are made from slivers or chunks of ice that allow the flavored syrup to run through (and probably pool at the bottom of the cone's container), the sno-ball lives up to the name. It's made from shaved ice that's light, fluffy, and exactly what you might expect from a snowball gathered from the first major winter snow. Sno-balls are smooth on the tongue: That consistency allows them to absorb the syrup better, making them sort of like a snow cone's overachieving sibling.

Sno-balls hit the New Orleans streets in the early 1900s; today, visitors can still stop by the original stand. On March 1, 2024, Hansen's Sno-Bliz celebrated its 85th season serving NOLA residents and visitors alike with a menu that included flavors like bubblegum, wedding cake, ginger cayenne, and honey lavender — most of which were probably never dreamed of decades before.