8 Best Target Kitchen Finds To Look For In July 2026

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July is a time to be outside. Whether it's at the beach, in your backyard, or sitting on your patio, it's a month to gather with friends and enjoy the outdoors. Depending on where you live, the summer month may also be a time to keep cool. Whatever your needs are, Target has new kitchen gear that's worth checking out.

While Target's grocery department may be expanding in 2026, the home and kitchen aisles are staying the same. The only thing changing in these aisles is what's on the shelf. We searched through what's new at Target to find fun and practical products that will be handy this summer — everything from dishware and travel mugs, to kitchen necessities, to kitchen nice-to-haves like ice cream makers and slushie machines and all that's in between. Keep in mind that availability will vary from Target to Target, and prices may differ depending on where you live.