8 Best Target Kitchen Finds To Look For In July 2026
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July is a time to be outside. Whether it's at the beach, in your backyard, or sitting on your patio, it's a month to gather with friends and enjoy the outdoors. Depending on where you live, the summer month may also be a time to keep cool. Whatever your needs are, Target has new kitchen gear that's worth checking out.
While Target's grocery department may be expanding in 2026, the home and kitchen aisles are staying the same. The only thing changing in these aisles is what's on the shelf. We searched through what's new at Target to find fun and practical products that will be handy this summer — everything from dishware and travel mugs, to kitchen necessities, to kitchen nice-to-haves like ice cream makers and slushie machines and all that's in between. Keep in mind that availability will vary from Target to Target, and prices may differ depending on where you live.
Dash Everyday Ice Cream and Ice Pop Maker
Keep cool in the heat with homemade ice cream and ice pops. Homemade ice cream often wins over store-bought because it has the ingredients and flavors you want. This machine makes four cups of ice cream in just 20 minutes and comes with a mold to make seven popsicles using whatever fruit, juice, and cream you wish. It currently has 4.4 stars with over 100 ratings.
The Dash Everyday Ice Cream and Ice Pop Maker is $39.99 right now at Target.
Ninja FS300 SLUSHi 72oz. Frozen Drink & Slushie Machine
Keep your guests cool at your backyard parties with homemade frozen drinks and slushies. This Ninja machine freezes whatever liquid you put in it with no need for ice. You can use it to make seven servings at a time of frozen margaritas (which were originally made in soft-serve ice cream machines). When you aren't partying, make tasty smoothies in the morning with juices, milks, protein powders — whatever you need to get your day started.
Target now has refurbished Ninja FS300 SLUSHi 72oz. Frozen Drink & Slushie Machines for $235.97, 41% off online only.
Madison Home 16 fl oz Icon Glass Tumbler
Icon glass tumblers are cute ways to add a little color to your drinks. Whether you're having a glass of water or a nice cocktail, these 16 ounce tumblers bring the style. Target has new icons available, including chili peppers, pink tulips, roosters, lobsters, blue shells, grapes, gummy bears, hot dogs, ice cream cones, and watermelons. The manufacturer recommends handwashing and avoiding hot liquids.
Find these Madison Home 16 fl oz Icon Glass Tumblers at Target for $7.99 each.
Primo Stainless Steel Crock Water Jug
Stay hydrated this summer with this countertop water dispenser that serves as a constant reminder to drink up. With a wood stand and a stainless steel body, it keeps your kitchen looking stylish. You can run the body through the dishwasher to ensure your water stays crystal clear as it comes through the dispenser. This new crock is winning fans as it has over 4.6 stars on the Target website.
Target is selling the Primo Stainless Steel Crock for $60.99.
Owala 12 fl oz Stainless Steel SmoothSip Slider Ceramic Lined Travel Mug
Even in the heat of summer, people on the go want to keep their coffee hot. Don't worry — this mug will also keep your iced coffee cold too. The ceramic lining of this mug will help preserve the flavor of your coffee, as more delicate craft coffees can have the flavor affected by stainless steel. The 12-ounce size matches a standard cup of coffee. Bring it into your local coffee shop to keep the use of paper cups down.
This Owala 12 fl oz Stainless Steel SmoothSip Slider Ceramic Lined Travel Mug is at Target for $29.99.
Cook With Color Mixing Bowl Set Beige
This set of six mixing bowls of various sizes, each with its own airtight lid, comes in three neutral color tones. Choose beige, sage, or blush to complement your kitchen's aesthetics. Made from durable plastic, the bowls and lids are dishwasher safe. These are perfect for keeping your summer salads or sliced fruit on hand when guests come over. Whisk eggs or stir a batter without the bowl sliding around with the non-slip base.
Cook With Color's Mixing Bowl Set is sold at Target for $14.99.
Portmeirion Botanic Garden Lotus 12-Piece Dinnerware Set - Floral Lotus Design
For fancier occasions, this botany-themed 12-piece dishware set will impress your guests. Made from durable porcelain, these dishes are microwave and dishwasher safe. The set comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four bowls, all with artistic renditions of flowers and butterflies along with the names of the flowers, as if each plate came out of a botany guide.
The Portmeirion Botanic Garden Lotus 12-Piece Dinnerware Set – Floral Lotus Design is sold on Target's website — not in stores — and is currently 33% off at $249.99.
Le Regalo Glass Casserole Dish with Lid and Insulated Carrier Bag
Presumably, you're not just hosting summer parties, but you're invited to them as well. For those potlucks, this casserole dish with its own insulated travel bag with zipper and handles will get your casserole creation to the party warm and intact. If you need inspiration on what to make, check out our list of 12 underrated casseroles.
The Le Regalo Glass Casserole Dish with Lid and Insulated Carrier Bag is only available on Target's website and is currently 21% off at $54.99.