Why Homemade Ice Cream Is Always A Better Bet Than Store-Bought

Velvety smooth, sweet, and creamy, ice cream is one of those beloved treats that are just effortlessly delicious. And although store-bought ice cream will usually hit the spot, there's nothing better than the homemade variety. Before you balk at the idea of laboring over this sweet treat, know that the process is a lot easier than you think, and it tastes a lot better than the stuff you find in the frozen aisle. That's because homemade ice cream is void of all those artificial additions like fake sweeteners, thickeners, and preservatives. These unnatural ingredients might help keep your store-bought ice cream ready to eat for months, but it won't be nearly as fresh and wholesome-tasting as the homemade kind.

Without the addition of artificial ingredients, homemade ice cream tastes extra delicious, and its texture is extremely creamy and soft. Most homemade ice cream recipes also can use more milk and egg yolks than those in the frozen aisle which means more richness, and in turn, better ice cream. If you want to know the taste difference between store-bought and homemade ice cream, why not try making some yourself and comparing the two? There are a few different ways to make homemade ice cream, but we'll turn you on to one of the simplest.