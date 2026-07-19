Give Your Cheesecake Factory Order A Cozy Upgrade With This Side Swap

Cheesecake Factory pasta dishes include everything from Cajun jambalaya pasta to the rich and creamy carbonara pasta Da Vinci (an entrée that made our list of 12 underrated Cheesecake Factory menu items). However, if you're craving a hit of carby coziness but an entire bowl of noodles sounds like too much, give your order of crispy chicken costoletta an upgrade with a clever side swap.

Cheesecake Factory's crispy chicken costoletta is made with thinly pounded chicken breasts that are lightly breaded and fried until golden. Under the standard menu, these crunchy cutlets are served with lemon sauce, mashed potatoes, and fresh asparagus. However, ask nicely, and you can sub the veggies for a small serving of angel hair pasta to maximize the cozy quality of this comforting dish and boost its carb content.

Simply request extra lemon sauce on the side, and you can dress your noodles at the table, adding as much of the creamy, citrusy topping as desired. The tang of the sauce is a must because it cuts through the heaviness of the chicken escalope and complements its fried flavor. That said, you don't have to order the dressing if you're employing the same side swap with other Cheesecake Factory entrees that include a saucy component or dip already, such as the grilled salmon or chicken Madeira.