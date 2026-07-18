The 5 Best Breakfast Finds At Sam's Club Of 2026 (So Far)
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Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day, but it's also the easiest to skip or let slip into routine. You reach for your usual bland bran muffin or a granola bar on your way out the door to keep your hunger at bay, but you're left craving more. Thankfully, Sam's Club has spent 2026 rolling out a delicious, healthy, and diverse lineup of breakfast items that will make mornings a lot more exciting. The membership-based warehouse chain has already been killing it in its bakery aisle this year, and its breakfast platters have also been making a splash this summer.
Beyond that, Sam's Club has released new protein-packed bites, hearty items for your brunch spread, and indulgent treats to pair with your morning cup, all designed to make you fall in love with breakfast again. We managed to narrow it down to five of the top breakfast finds Sam's Club has released so far this year. Availability and prices may vary by location, so check your local store online before heading out on your next shopping trip.
Member's Mark Chocolate Chip Protein Granola
The store's Member's Mark private label is beloved by members for its diverse selection of high-quality baked goods, pantry staples, and groceries. This new chocolate chip granola is a healthy breakfast staple that you can use in a variety of ways. Made with coconut oil, chocolate, whole-grain oats, almond butter, and crunchy clusters, you can sprinkle it on yogurt, turn it into cereal, or throw some in a bag for an on-the-go energy boost. Grab a 31-ounce bag for $8.98.
Jimmy Dean Snack Size Maple Sausage Pancake Sandwiches
Reviews suggest these haven't been seen since 2014, but these bite-sized Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwiches were rolled out again earlier this year. These frozen breakfast snacks are the perfect combo of savory and sweet, featuring maple-flavored sausage patties between two mini griddle pancakes. Priced at $12.86 for a box of 30, the sandwiches contain 7 grams of protein.
IQBAR BITES PB&J Protein Bites, Variety Pack
With five grams of protein and only one gram of sugar, these tiny bites from IQBAR are a perfect healthy option for an on-the-go breakfast. The box features 15 peanut butter and jelly bites, with a mix of strawberry and blueberry jam flavors. The bars, priced at $9.98, are also coated in light strawberry and blueberry cream.
Member's Mark Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blondies
These pumpkin cream cheese blondies offer an indulgent start to the day, and luckily, you don't have to wait until fall to enjoy them. Each loaf is made with warm pumpkin spices, molasses, and brown sugar and filled with a rich cream cheese. The blondies come in a nine-pack for $8.62 and are prepared fresh in-house daily.
Al Fresco Country Style Chicken Breakfast Links
Sometimes you want a hearty breakfast without the guilt. Al Fresco's Country-Style Breakfast chicken sausage links deliver on that. Priced at $5.48 for a pack of 28 sausages, the links are made with 100 percent natural chicken, offer 70 percent less fat than traditional pork sausage, and are seasoned with sage, thyme, and black pepper. The links would be a tasty addition to this breakfast casserole recipe.