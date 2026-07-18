The 5 Best Breakfast Finds At Sam's Club Of 2026 (So Far)

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Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day, but it's also the easiest to skip or let slip into routine. You reach for your usual bland bran muffin or a granola bar on your way out the door to keep your hunger at bay, but you're left craving more. Thankfully, Sam's Club has spent 2026 rolling out a delicious, healthy, and diverse lineup of breakfast items that will make mornings a lot more exciting. The membership-based warehouse chain has already been killing it in its bakery aisle this year, and its breakfast platters have also been making a splash this summer.

Beyond that, Sam's Club has released new protein-packed bites, hearty items for your brunch spread, and indulgent treats to pair with your morning cup, all designed to make you fall in love with breakfast again. We managed to narrow it down to five of the top breakfast finds Sam's Club has released so far this year. Availability and prices may vary by location, so check your local store online before heading out on your next shopping trip.