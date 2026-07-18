Yes, You Can Buy BBQ Sauce From Home Depot (And Reddit Is Stunned)
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What do toilet seats, lumber, potting soil, and BBQ sauce all have in common? If you guessed, "you can buy them at Home Depot," you'd be correct. The home improvement retailer now sells barbecue sauce, so you can stock up on your favorite sauces and rubs along with a new Traeger on your next Home Depot run. If you can't make it to a brick and mortar location, or if you prefer the convenience of shopping from home, you can also snag some online.
This unexpected grocery find was brought to the attention of Reddit recently by a user who had stumbled upon a barbecue sauce display in their local Home Depot. The responses were filled with commentary on the available selection, with posters sharing their favorite brands alongside theories on why Home Depot has expanded its grilling section to include sauces and rubs. One Reddit user said that Home Depot "came in clutch" when they couldn't find their favorite sauce, Lillies Q Carolina BBQ sauce, anywhere else.
It's not unheard of for hardware stores to sell in-demand food items. After all, Ace Hardware famously sells pies, and many of the Redditors mentioned that it made sense for Home Depot to sell sauces alongside its grills and barbecue accessories. One commenter acknowledged the good fit, saying, "First rule of product placement: Go where your customers are."
What BBQ Sauces Are Sold At Home Depot?
Home Depot's selection of BBQ sauces is extensive, and the retailer clearly understands its customer base. It's not selling mass-market, mainstream brands; instead, it's selling high-quality sauces you'd see used by pitmasters at a cook-off. One such example is Blues Hog, a brand that boasts over 75 awards and is the highest-rated sauce on the Home Depot website. One reviewer said, "I read the reviews and now I'm a believer!!! This sauce is amazing!!! We grilled some wings and sauced them up with this sauce, phenomenal!!!" With over 200 reviews and a 4.9-star rating, it's a sauce that is worth the extra exclamation points!
Home Depot also carries such favorites as Kinder's, Jealous Devil, and Myron Mixon, making it easy for a barbecue fan to grab a bottle of quality sauce while stocking up on grilling tools or kitchen essentials at Home Depot. If it's rubs you're after, you won't be disappointed. Home Depot stocks its shelves with many rubs, including Traeger's Whiskey Dust Maple Bourbon Flavored Rub, a much-loved blend of coarse salt, brown sugar, chili pepper, and paprika. One shopper called the Whiskey Dust "an excellent steak rub," before continuing to say it gives the meat great flavor. Home Depot's variety of sauces and rubs span many different regional barbecue styles, from Texas brisket rubs to Kansas City sauces and Carolina-style mustard sauces.