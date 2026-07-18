Yes, You Can Buy BBQ Sauce From Home Depot (And Reddit Is Stunned)

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What do toilet seats, lumber, potting soil, and BBQ sauce all have in common? If you guessed, "you can buy them at Home Depot," you'd be correct. The home improvement retailer now sells barbecue sauce, so you can stock up on your favorite sauces and rubs along with a new Traeger on your next Home Depot run. If you can't make it to a brick and mortar location, or if you prefer the convenience of shopping from home, you can also snag some online.

This unexpected grocery find was brought to the attention of Reddit recently by a user who had stumbled upon a barbecue sauce display in their local Home Depot. The responses were filled with commentary on the available selection, with posters sharing their favorite brands alongside theories on why Home Depot has expanded its grilling section to include sauces and rubs. One Reddit user said that Home Depot "came in clutch" when they couldn't find their favorite sauce, Lillies Q Carolina BBQ sauce, anywhere else.

It's not unheard of for hardware stores to sell in-demand food items. After all, Ace Hardware famously sells pies, and many of the Redditors mentioned that it made sense for Home Depot to sell sauces alongside its grills and barbecue accessories. One commenter acknowledged the good fit, saying, "First rule of product placement: Go where your customers are."