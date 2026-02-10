The Unlikely Hardware Store Chain That Sells Pie (At Select Locations)

When you're updating your kitchen, you're likely to go to the hardware store for supplies. Perhaps you want one of the trendy kitchen paint colors to try in 2026, like the Hazelnut Crunch from Clark+Kensington. So, you head to Ace Hardware for the paint, and as you head to the register, you see a freezer full of pies. The hardware store is the last place you might think to go for a pie, but this chain is selling them in some of its stores.

Some Ace Hardware franchises started making waves on social media a few years ago when they forged partnerships with The Pie Company. In the comments of a Facebook post, there were a few natural reactions to hearing this news. "Frozen pies at a hardware store?????" one person said. Another commenter responded, "[The] best part is you bake it, your house smells good, and everyone thinks [it's] homemade." In one Reddit thread, someone commented, "I love the ACE pies, we eat them all the time when I don't have time to bake from scratch." Another echoed the sentiment, "The pies are really good ... much better than what is generally available in grocery stores." On TikTok, one user calls these pies her favorite, shouting out the buttery crust.

According to an Ace Hardware employee's interview with the Reno Gazette Journal, one store in Reno, Nevada, sells pies year-round. The strawberry-rhubarb pie seems to be a popular flavor, while the seasonal pumpkin pie becomes the top seller around Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Pie Company desserts are so popular that the North Valleys Ace Hardware in Lemmon Valley sells more than 500 during the week before Thanksgiving.