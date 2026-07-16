Turn Old Cooking Pans Into Charming Kitchen Decor With This Genius DIY

If you're living a zero waste lifestyle, it can be painful to toss away beloved cookware items that have served you well over the years. However, if you're thinking of trashing your old cooking pans because they've lost their non-stick capabilities, started to peel, or even warp, hold your fire. You can turn them into charming, hangable kitchen decor for showcasing flowers with some twine, paint, and basic weaving skills.

As showcased in a clip by YouTuber Evrim Taşer Yılmaz, the first step is to prime your pan with paint before wrapping the handle and exterior in twine, using hot glue to fix it in place. Then comes the fun bit, where you use your twine to create a woven pocket for your artificial flowers to fit snugly inside. Simply lay a piece of thread over the circumference of the pan, running from one side to the other at the very middle. Glue in place and repeat with more horizontal lines — leaving a small gap between each one — until the bottom half of the pan is covered. Then repeat the process again, this time vertically, taking care to weave the twine into the existing horizontal threads to create an interlaced pouch. Feel free to use different colored twine to create a checkerboard effect — or use a fancier weaving pattern, like twill or satin, if you've got the skills.