Transform Old Frying Pans Into Adorable Countertop Storage With This Genius DIY

If you're keen on embracing a sustainable lifestyle, recycling the items in your kitchen is an incredible place to start. From turning old loaf pans into adorable planters to transforming pot lids into storage solutions for kitchen towels, you can repurpose almost any piece of cookware and give it a new lease of life. And the same goes for those tired old frying pans that have been shoved into the back of your cupboard because they're scratched or have lost their non-stick capabilities. Once they've served their time searing a savory steak, producing the perfect over easy eggs, and caramelizing your onions, reward them for their service by giving them a makeover and turning them into adorable countertop storage.

How is a regular old pan with a handle going to look pretty on a kitchen countertop? The key is to unscrew the handle from the main body of your skillet first, so you're left with a circular bowl that's ready for upcycling. Paint your pan with primer and lay the top ply of a printed paper napkin (or a pretty piece of fabric) inside before coating it with glue. Once dried, add trim to the circumference of your pan and glue on feet to lend it some height. You can use old cupboard knobs, wooden napkin rings, or even a squat candlestick here, depending on what you have on hand (even a painted and upturned plant pot will work).