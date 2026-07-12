Transform Old Frying Pans Into Adorable Countertop Storage With This Genius DIY
If you're keen on embracing a sustainable lifestyle, recycling the items in your kitchen is an incredible place to start. From turning old loaf pans into adorable planters to transforming pot lids into storage solutions for kitchen towels, you can repurpose almost any piece of cookware and give it a new lease of life. And the same goes for those tired old frying pans that have been shoved into the back of your cupboard because they're scratched or have lost their non-stick capabilities. Once they've served their time searing a savory steak, producing the perfect over easy eggs, and caramelizing your onions, reward them for their service by giving them a makeover and turning them into adorable countertop storage.
How is a regular old pan with a handle going to look pretty on a kitchen countertop? The key is to unscrew the handle from the main body of your skillet first, so you're left with a circular bowl that's ready for upcycling. Paint your pan with primer and lay the top ply of a printed paper napkin (or a pretty piece of fabric) inside before coating it with glue. Once dried, add trim to the circumference of your pan and glue on feet to lend it some height. You can use old cupboard knobs, wooden napkin rings, or even a squat candlestick here, depending on what you have on hand (even a painted and upturned plant pot will work).
Elevate your countertop storage for an elegant finish
While you could skip adding a heighted base to your old frying pan so it looks like a simple fruit bowl, elevating it with four evenly spaced feet or a single pedestal-style structure will completely revamp its appearance and give it an elegant aesthetic. A lifted bowl will also look visibly lighter on your countertop and double as a striking focal point at the dinner table. For instance, aside from filling your repurposed frying pan with items like coffee pods and packaged snacks, you might like to use it as a charming bowl for a striking floral centerpiece. You could even place a wine glass in the center of your bowl to transform it into an easy DIY chip and dip platter if you've coated it in a food-safe glue.
Painting your frying pan in a color that complements the existing vibe of your kitchen will ensure it looks tasteful and matches your design aesthetic. Additionally, there's plenty of bandwidth to add characterful embellishments to the circular edge, such as jute string, fringing, or trimming. The trick is to glue them on and clip pegs on top until the adhesive sets.