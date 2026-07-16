13 Rare Le Creuset Colors To Look For At Thrift Stores
Enameled cast iron is a favorite of kitchenware collectors, pioneered by a brand that's still a massive player in the scene. Le Creuset introduced the world to this colorful cookware in 1925 with its first Dutch oven in a vibrant orange color now known as Flame, or alternatively "Volcanique" in the original French. This iconic hue isn't going anywhere, but that's far from the case for Le Creuset's other colors.
Over the past century, this iconic brand has discontinued countless colors, many of which are sorely missed by fans. Like Le Creuset's active hues, these discontinued ones span the colors of the rainbow and then some. And high sales are no guarantee of staying in production: some canceled colors were enormously popular in their run, and continue to be hot thrift store finds — if they even make it there in the first place.
Collectors can look out for vibrant tropical hues of green, orange, and yellow, sometimes similar to current offerings but with slight differences in tone or gradient. This applies to darker colors too, including a shiny black and luxuriously deep purple-blue. Purples have long been popular with Le Creuset collectors, and there are several discontinued shades of it. One pinkish purple in particular might be Le Creuset's most sought-after color ever.
Indigo
Le Creuset debuted the Indigo color in 2018. A deep blue with purple characteristics, it was available on many different pieces, large and small, evoking the darkness of the night sky. Indigo came standard with silver hardware, though it paired beautifully with bronze and gold as well.
Unfortunately, Indigo had a short lifespan, with its relatively sudden discontinuation in 2022. This means that there may be relatively few pieces on the resale market, where sellers often ask for close to retail price, so if you see one at a thrift store, it may not last long.
Meringue
The namesake of this creamy off-white makes obvious sense, as it resembles the subtle shading differences of gently-toasted meringue, like on top of a pie. It was a popular choice for collectors seeking white pieces with a bit of character, though the entire line was discontinued in 2024.
Le Creuset made many Meringue pieces, though a garlic bulb-shaped mini cocotte is particularly prized by collectors — in Meringue, its color matches an actual garlic bulb.
Fig
Another hugely popular tint of yesteryear, Fig was a unique brownish-purple color with a notable gradient, fading to a darker color toward the pieces' edges and bottoms. It was discontinued in the US and Europe in 2022 and remained available in Japan for some time longer, but ultimately went out of production there too.
The longer Japanese availability means new examples may still show up at outlets there, and often wind up on eBay where they command high prices. Any thrift store examples will likely be scooped up by eager collectors.
Coral
If you're reading this, you know that vintage Le Creuset can be a valuable thrift store find worth hundreds of dollars, and this long-discontinued bright red is perhaps one of the colors most worth looking out for.
True to its name, Coral was a vibrant reddish-orange pink resembling a bright piece of saltwater coral. It was discontinued roughly a decade ago, making it an exceptionally rare find on the resale market. Watch out for sellers trying to pass off a different color as this uncommon hue.
Orange Blossom
Orange Blossom was an outlet-exclusive color that debuted in 2018, reminiscent of the brand's signature Flame color, but overall brighter and fading to a near-yellow around the gradient's edges.
Like other outlet-exclusive colors, it didn't get the same amount of fanfare as main production line pieces, and Orange Blossom quietly faded away several years ago. But its inherent sunniness can still be a delightful pop of color in any kitchen, if you can find a piece.
Kiwi
Lime green is a popular accent color, and Le Creuset's Kiwi is an excellent find in the category. It debuted in 2005 and was discontinued some time after, lending pieces like these a distinctly retro vibe.
It's quite similar to Palm, another lime-greenish color with stronger gradients common to modern Le Creuset. But Palm is still used on select new stoneware. Kiwi can be found mostly in thrift stores and elsewhere on the resale market, but there are a few select pieces you can order from La Creuset directly.
Cassis
Cassis is another long-lost but much-beloved hue of purple. It faded from a pleasant mauve color through one of Le Creuset's modern gradients to a richer royal purple along the edges. Unfortunately, it was discontinued around 2018, and its broad popularity makes it a quick buy for thrift-store shoppers lucky enough to see it.
Mimosa
A mimosa is a bright glass of citrusy effervescence, and this discontinued Le Creuset color sought to strike a similar vibe. The creamy, pale yellow loosely resembled the breakfast cocktail's colors, and its lack of a gradient lent Mimosa pieces a certain retro feel, despite the color debuting in 2017. It's unknown when Mimosa was discontinued, but this distinct yellow is a rare sight on the resale market.
Rhône
Rhône was instantly popular upon its 2022 debut, as Le Creuset fans fell in love with its elegant plum red and complementary gold hardware. Despite the enthusiastic reception, it was discontinued in 2025 to the surprise of many collectors.
Enduring demand means Rhône pieces often resell at or above retail price, meaning any thrift store find is an immediate must-buy. If you don't, the next customer in that aisle will.
Berry
Berry is perhaps one of Le Creuset's most sought-after colors ever. This bright, summery pink with a striking white gradient was originally discontinued in 2019. But it remained so popular with collectors that, in 2025, Le Creuset took the rare step of reintroducing it for a limited-time comeback. Unfortunately, Berry is out of production again, and resale prices are quite high, but pick one up, and you'll be the envy of every home cook.
Black Onyx
Black is, of course, one of the timeless cookware colors that will never go out of style. And Le Creuset's long-discontinued Black Onyx was a real statement hue among black cookware, its glossy finish exuding modern elegance. But Black Onyx is a relatively rare sight among resales these days, so uncommon that some Le Creuset employees (erroneously) believe it was never even available in America.
Ganache
Ganache is a rare gem among Le Creuset's discontinued colors, in large part because of its short lifespan. Despite being in the main color lineup, this velvety gradient brown was only in production for a few months, from November 2022 to early 2023. With few pieces ever made in the first place, the ones that do exist are highly sought-after.
Nutmeg
The understated elegance of Nutmeg's gradient gray-brown was inspired by whole nutmeg, a similarly grayish-brown seed. Though not as dramatically short as Ganache, Nutmeg didn't have a long production run either, only existing from late 2022 to late 2023. And it's a popular enough neutral choice among collectors that one of Amazon's highest-rated Dutch ovens in 2026, a Le Creuset dupe by the name of VORRINGARD, comes in a very similar color named Latte.