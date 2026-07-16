13 Rare Le Creuset Colors To Look For At Thrift Stores

Enameled cast iron is a favorite of kitchenware collectors, pioneered by a brand that's still a massive player in the scene. Le Creuset introduced the world to this colorful cookware in 1925 with its first Dutch oven in a vibrant orange color now known as Flame, or alternatively "Volcanique" in the original French. This iconic hue isn't going anywhere, but that's far from the case for Le Creuset's other colors.

Over the past century, this iconic brand has discontinued countless colors, many of which are sorely missed by fans. Like Le Creuset's active hues, these discontinued ones span the colors of the rainbow and then some. And high sales are no guarantee of staying in production: some canceled colors were enormously popular in their run, and continue to be hot thrift store finds — if they even make it there in the first place.

Collectors can look out for vibrant tropical hues of green, orange, and yellow, sometimes similar to current offerings but with slight differences in tone or gradient. This applies to darker colors too, including a shiny black and luxuriously deep purple-blue. Purples have long been popular with Le Creuset collectors, and there are several discontinued shades of it. One pinkish purple in particular might be Le Creuset's most sought-after color ever.