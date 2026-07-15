7 Retro Kitchen Wallpaper Ideas That Will Bring Fun To Your Space
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With the current big trend in interior design being all things cozy and vintage, it was only a matter of time before wallpaper made its return. One room in the house that has always been a place where wallpaper seems to shine is the kitchen. The idea of using retro-style wallpaper in your kitchen may seem intimidating, but it's the perfect way to bring a little fun and color into your space. Whether you love the mid-century modern atomic starburst, the earthy mushroom prints of vintage 1970s decor trends, or the popular Laura Ashley trellis pattern, there's a retro wallpaper for everyone's taste.
Wallpaper has come a long way over the years. It used to be difficult to put up, a pain to keep clean, and, if you changed your mind, hard to remove. Thankfully, there are better options today that make having wallpaper in the kitchen a great way to add a touch of texture and visual interest to your walls. Many modern reproductions of vintage patterns come in washable vinyl and even peel-and-stick, which is great if you're worried about committing to a pattern. Retro-style wallpaper is also an affordable way to create a backsplash if you're nervous about using some of these traditionally bold designs on your whole kitchen wall. While there are tons of trendy paint colors you could choose for your kitchen, there's nothing quite like wallpaper to show off your unique vintage tastes.
Atomic starburst
If you like the idea of creating a kitchen that looks like it was used in a "Blast from the Past" scene, then the go-to pattern for you is one that utilizes the atomic starburst. This shape was everywhere in the 1950s, appearing on glassware, clocks, and even lighting. The Atomic Starburst Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper from MotiMind, which can be purchased for $14.99 on Amazon, is a great example of this fun, retro-inspired pattern.
Earthy mushrooms
In the 1960s and '70s, mushrooms took over kitchen decor. The adorable fungi were everywhere. A leftover of psychedelic designs from the '60s, the humble mushroom had evolved to be a mascot of the growing interest in eco-consciousness. While some of the color combinations might be a little out-there — like bright oranges mixed with avocado green — you can update the style for your own cottagecore-themed kitchen with more subtle, modern options. The Mushroom Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper from Froluya, available on Amazon for $19.99, is in a color scheme a little more subdued and perfect for today's kitchens.
Fruit and gingham stripes
In the 1960s, there was a kitchen trend that embraced all things country. It was defined by early American style with natural woods, brick, and warm, earthy colors. This striped fruit and gingham wallpaper from Hannah's Treasures might seem a little garish, but it was a popular style for the era. If you want to add a little whimsy to your kitchen decor, this type of colorful '60s pattern is the way to go.
Boho café vintage coffee pots
Wallpaper involving images of kitchen appliances or tools has seen its highs and lows as a trend since the 1930s. This craze has reappeared every so often when kitsch becomes trendy again, and Redamancy's Boho Coffee-themed Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper is a great example of the vintage-inspired pattern. A wallpaper like this could even add a touch of fun to a coffee bar.
Floral trellis pattern
In the 1980s, English country design had a moment, and Laura Ashley answered the call with all things floral, trellis-patterned, and ivy. This Laura Ashley Pinford Trellis wallpaper, available at Home Depot, is the perfect way to add a touch of the English countryside to your cottagecore kitchen. Any wallpaper with delicate flowers, a diamond-shaped trellis pattern, and soft hues is the way to recreate this trend.
Plaid and floral patchwork
If you like to be bolder in your interior design choices, a patchwork wallpaper is the perfect option. You most likely recognize this trend from the 1970s and '80s, during the height of Holly Hobbie's popularity. The Retro Patchwork Floral Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper from EaseStick, available for $22.89 on Amazon, is a great example of this retro trend. This type of wallpaper pattern is for when you want to live out your "Little House on the Prairie" dreams.
Retro kitchen appliances
Another kitschy option from the mid-century is a wallpaper pattern with kitchen tools and appliances in bright colors. The Spoonflower Peel-and-Stick Vintage Kitchen Wallpaper, which can be purchased on Amazon, is a pattern that would be right at home in an Atomic Ranch-inspired kitchen for the ideal mid-century interior design.