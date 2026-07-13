10 Whole Foods Frozen Pizzas To Buy And 2 To Skip

Whole Foods has made a name for itself as the place for health-conscious people to shop. Organic meats, a wide selection of gluten and dairy-free substitutions, and healthy snacks are the name of the chain's game. While all of these ingredients are fine and good, sometimes even the whole-foods enthusiast just needs a quick and easy meal.

Enter, Whole Foods frozen pizzas. The chain has two brands — 365 and Whole Foods Market — of its own curated selection of quick-baking, attractively packaged pizzas. In true Whole Foods fashion, many of the pies are made with unbleached wheat flour, and others provide vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options so you don't have to feel guilty about opting for a ready-made meal.

There's a lot of variety in topping choices, so next time you're shopping for Whole Foods products and find yourself lacking the energy to cook once you get home, use this guide to know which pizzas to buy and which to skip.