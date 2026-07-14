How Long Does A Yeti Cooler Last?

Perfect for camping or off-the-grid adventures, Yeti coolers are some of the most expensive coolers you can get. Although there are high-rated wheeled coolers under $100 out there, Yeti has a cult following. So, naturally, you'd expect them to be long-lasting. But, exactly how long do they last? The answer depends on the type of cooler. Soft Yeti coolers, such as the Hopper, typically have a warranty period of three years. Hard coolers, such as the Tundra, have a longer warranty period of five years. We would expect them to last, at minimum, up until the warranty expires, as manufacturers are usually aware of a product's life expectancy.

Yeti prides itself on having coolers that are durable and meant to withstand tough conditions. According to Yeti's website, the Tundra 45 Hard Cooler, for example, is "virtually indestructible," thanks to its rotomolded construction. On r/YetiCoolers, one Reddit user, u/travelwithnolan, writes that they have had their Roadie 20 hard Yeti cooler for 13 years. Another user, LegitimateOil1989, claims to have had their Tundra hard cooler for six years before needing to replace a part. On r/YetiCoolers, users say that their Hopper soft cooler has lasted three to five years and is still going strong.