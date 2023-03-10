YETI Is Recalling Millions Of Coolers And Gear Cases. Here's What You Should Know

At first glance, a cooler isn't anything you'd put on the list of "dangerous tools" or things that are the subject of an emergency recall. In its most basic form, it's pretty much just a box on wheels that you dump ice and bottles of soda or beer in– not exactly something that screams danger. But just because something may not look dangerous doesn't mean that it always isn't, especially when it comes to small children. This is why YETI Coolers has begun a massive recall of nearly 2 million of its coolers and gear cases.

This may sound rather strange, coming from a company such as YETI. One of YETI's main selling points is that its coolers and freezers are designed to be incredibly durable and efficient, being able to withstand extreme conditions without suffering damage. Insider's review of the coolers noted that, while they were considerably more expensive and bulkier than coolers you would find in most stores, they were very good at keeping items cold for long periods of time and were admittedly very durable.

Yet if YETI's products are well-known for being so durable, why exactly is there a recall? The answer isn't that you could get injured or hurt using one of its coolers, but a certain manufacturing defect could lead to some of the youngest individuals getting sick or worse.