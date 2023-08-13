The Cooler Hack That Prevents Your Sandwiches From Getting Soggy

Whether you're headed to the beach, chaperoning a field trip, or getting ready to tailgate the big game, if you're in charge of packing the cooler you know that it's a serious job. If you're heading out for a day trip, perhaps your biggest obstacle is keeping the dry food dry in a cooler filled with melting ice. You might be surprised to know that you probably have something in your cookware set that can make this task a lot easier: A cooling rack. This item that you use for cooling things like cakes and cookies can actually help make your picnics much easier.

Coolers are typically filled with ice and drinks first, and then the food is placed on top. Once everything's packed, the race is on to eat all the food before the ice melts and the food slowly sinks into ice soup. If you stack properly, however, and place a metal cooling rack between the drinks nestled in the ice and the food on top, your sandwiches, cheese, and salads stand a much better chance of survival. All you need to do is make sure your cooling rack fits inside your cooler or get one that does, and you'll never have to worry about soggy sandwiches again (unless you planned it that way).