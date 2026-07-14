9 Grocery Brand Chocolate Bars That Make The Best S'mores
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S'mores are unequivocally one of the greatest American dessert inventions of all time. They're consumed en masse as a summer treat by countless kids (and kids at heart), and even made a memorable appearance in the 2022 black comedy-thriller film, "The Menu," as the fictitious Hawthorn restaurant's last macabre dining course. Whether they're made traditionally simple or over-the-top gourmet, the combination of graham crackers, toasted marshmallow, and chocolate is a trifecta of dessert dreams. Thankfully, you can find these ingredients in nearly every supermarket in America, and some of these stores have sensational house-brand chocolate bars that will instantly take your s'mores to the next level of goodness.
While we love a s'mores made with the iconic Hershey's milk chocolate (famously made in Pennsylvania), there are so many wonderful chocolate bars to choose from today, including milk and dark recipes with additional ingredients. These bring both flavor and extra texture to your favorite campfire dessert. We didn't include specialty chocolates like white, ruby, or blonde bars on our list, but if this is your vibe, go for it (although you might have a hard time finding these made by grocery store house brands). We found all nine of our chocolate bar choices from Trader Joe's, Kroger, Whole Foods, Aldi, and Walmart.
Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Bar with Corn Flakes
Graham crackers typically cover the crunch factor in a s'more, but if you're someone who enjoys serious crispiness, you'll love this milk chocolate bar stuffed with corn flakes (yes, like the cereal kind), imported from Belgium, which is famously known for its chocolate-making skills. You still get all of the traditional milk chocolate flavor, but with an extra special, extra corny (in a good way) bonus. Together with gooey marshmallow and that paper-thin crust that forms over it, it's a unique flavor combination that you'll love.
Kroger Private Selection dark chocolate bar with almond and blueberry
This gourmet chocolate blends deep, dark 72% chocolate with blueberry granules and crunchy almond pieces. You get tiny explosions of berry flavor that taste wonderful with dark chocolate, not to mention the fact that it works with marshmallow. The granules are made from blueberry powder and sugar, and the bars claim to be made in Switzerland, the fairytale-like country known for producing some of the world's best chocolates.
Buy the Private Selection Almond Blueberry 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate Swiss Candy Bar from Kroger for $4.49.
365 by Whole Foods milk chocolate flat peanut butter cups
While technically not a chocolate bar, using these peanut butter cups from Whole Foods will seriously step up your s'mores game. Your fully constructed s'more will be much thicker than using a regular bar, but since the cups are flat, there shouldn't be any perilous teeter-tottering of your dessert. Using this candy gives you an automatic shot of creamy peanut butter in a sweet that totally works with the other ingredients.
Buy a 2-pack of 365 by Whole Foods Milk Chocolate Flat Peanut Butter Cups at Whole Foods for $1.99 each.
Choceur milk chocolate bar
It might surprise a lot of people to know that the European-born discount grocery chain, Aldi, sells some really amazing chocolates. Of course, they're made in Europe, which is just one little-known fact about Aldi's chocolates. The Choceur brand milk chocolate bar that's readily available at stores is super rich and creamy, making it the perfect choice for s'mores purists. You get a whopping 5.29 ounces of chocolate for just $1.99 per bar. For comparison's sake, a standard bar of Hershey's chocolate is 1.55 ounces.
Purchase a Choceur milk chocolate bars from Aldi for $1.99 each.
Walmart Great Value dark chocolate with chopped almonds
Walmart's Great Value line makes an enormous number of products, including chocolate bars. Our choice from the house brand is a generously-sized dark chocolate bar that's loaded with big chunks of crunchy almonds. It's a wonderful choice to use for s'mores because it will add plenty of extra texture and a thick slab of chocolate to your toasty dessert.
Buy a Great Value Dark Chocolate with Chopped Almond Bar from Walmart for $1.86.
Choceur milk chocolate bar with salted pretzel pieces
This sweet and salty chocolate bar from Aldi has a similar attitude to trendy salted chocolate, but you get the delicious addition of crunchy pretzels hiding within this bar. The texture mimics the graham crackers in s'mores but with a totally different flavor, which works well with sweet, gooey marshmallow, too.
Purchase the Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar with Salted Pretzel Pieces from Aldi for $4.39.
Private Selection dark chocolate bar with cranberry, orange, and honey
This Swiss-made chocolate bar made for Kroger would make for a bougie s'more, indeed. The combination of dark chocolate, cranberry, and orange actually gives slight holiday vibes, so it would be perfect for fall or winter s'mores as well. The tart and sweet flavors are scattered throughout the chocolate in the form of crunchy cranberry-orange-honey granules.
Buy the Private Selection Cranberry Orange and Honey 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate Swiss Candy Bar from Kroger for $4.49.
Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Coffee Buzz Bar
If you've ever had a cup of coffee or espresso alongside your campfire s'more and loved it, this caffeinated bar is for you. In each package, you get four mini-bars of chocolate, so they're perfect for handheld desserts like s'mores. The combination of 70% cocoa, cocoa nibs, and coffee is sublime and makes for a lovely grown-up version of the kid-favorite, marshmallow-filled treat.
365 by Whole Foods crispy rice milk chocolate bar
This bar from Whole Foods recreates a classic chocolate choice that blends milk chocolate with crispy puffed rice pieces. Biting into a s'mores with a chunk of this will give you the snappiest, poppiest experience you can have around a campfire. If you have the patience, once your sweet is assembled, try to place it near your fire to allow the chocolate to melt a little.
Buy the 365 Crispy Rice Milk Chocolate Bar from Whole Foods for $3.29.