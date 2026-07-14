9 Grocery Brand Chocolate Bars That Make The Best S'mores

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S'mores are unequivocally one of the greatest American dessert inventions of all time. They're consumed en masse as a summer treat by countless kids (and kids at heart), and even made a memorable appearance in the 2022 black comedy-thriller film, "The Menu," as the fictitious Hawthorn restaurant's last macabre dining course. Whether they're made traditionally simple or over-the-top gourmet, the combination of graham crackers, toasted marshmallow, and chocolate is a trifecta of dessert dreams. Thankfully, you can find these ingredients in nearly every supermarket in America, and some of these stores have sensational house-brand chocolate bars that will instantly take your s'mores to the next level of goodness.

While we love a s'mores made with the iconic Hershey's milk chocolate (famously made in Pennsylvania), there are so many wonderful chocolate bars to choose from today, including milk and dark recipes with additional ingredients. These bring both flavor and extra texture to your favorite campfire dessert. We didn't include specialty chocolates like white, ruby, or blonde bars on our list, but if this is your vibe, go for it (although you might have a hard time finding these made by grocery store house brands). We found all nine of our chocolate bar choices from Trader Joe's, Kroger, Whole Foods, Aldi, and Walmart.