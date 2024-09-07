Step Your S'mores Game Up With This Iconic Candy

Adding a peanut butter cup to your s'more can be as easy — and delicious — as it sounds. Simply roast your marshmallow as usual, then place it with the peanut butter cup on your graham cracker instead of a piece of plain chocolate. The peanut butter will add saltiness to balance the sweetness of your chocolate and marshmallow, and its filling adds a grittier texture. You could even tempt the s'mores gods with a warm and melty peanut butter cup instead. There's a slight variation in the preparation process that will deliver that nutty decadence without leaving you with a gooey mess — by using marshmallow fluff instead of solid marshmallows.

Hear us out: Not only will using fluff add a hint of vanilla, but by spearing your peanut butter cup with your s'mores skewer, dipping it generously into your fluff, and roasting it, you'll create a cushion for your peanut butter cup that will allow it to melt to your liking without running peanut butter all over the place. Do you prefer the crispness of a marshmallow roasted longer? You can still roast your fluff until it is pleasantly charred — as you would its traditional counterpart— and its thick texture will hold. And if you want to elevate your s'mores even further, consider using strawberry flavored marshmallow fluff for a treat with Neopolitan vibes.