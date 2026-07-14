The 11 Best Costco Deals Of July 2026

Costco is known for good prices year-round, but every few weeks, a new slate of extra-deep discounts pops up. Costco fans know this as the regular Savings Book that members get a copy of each time, and if it's not a regular read for you, perhaps it should be. Some of the discounts are significant.

This round of hot Costco deals will expire on July 19, so time is of the essence if you want to make the most of the offers on deck. And they are all over the Costco spending spectrum, including discounts on already affordable foodstuffs all the way up to hundreds of dollars cleaved off the cost of a high-end coffee station.

Other discounted products include handy hydration packets or, if you prefer your electrolytes in a more old-fashioned delivery method, a popular brand of coconut water. There are also plenty of good deals on kitchen appliances, from basics like blenders to boutique products like ice makers. Top-shelf pasta sauce, a nifty air fryer, a solid mid-tier pan set, and much more await the frugal Costco shopper. Just keep in mind that pricing and availability may vary based on location.