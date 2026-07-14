The 11 Best Costco Deals Of July 2026
Costco is known for good prices year-round, but every few weeks, a new slate of extra-deep discounts pops up. Costco fans know this as the regular Savings Book that members get a copy of each time, and if it's not a regular read for you, perhaps it should be. Some of the discounts are significant.
This round of hot Costco deals will expire on July 19, so time is of the essence if you want to make the most of the offers on deck. And they are all over the Costco spending spectrum, including discounts on already affordable foodstuffs all the way up to hundreds of dollars cleaved off the cost of a high-end coffee station.
Other discounted products include handy hydration packets or, if you prefer your electrolytes in a more old-fashioned delivery method, a popular brand of coconut water. There are also plenty of good deals on kitchen appliances, from basics like blenders to boutique products like ice makers. Top-shelf pasta sauce, a nifty air fryer, a solid mid-tier pan set, and much more await the frugal Costco shopper. Just keep in mind that pricing and availability may vary based on location.
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, 30 pack
This 30-pack of Liquid I.V. flavors is normally available for $28.99, a pretty decent price at less than $1 per packet. But until July 19, Costco has them for just $20.99, a rare price point for this product. And even though its artificial sweetness earned it a spot among the 12 unhealthiest sports drinks on the market, having one after a long hike (or during a hangover) certainly won't hurt.
Brio 740i Nugget Ice Maker
The Brio 740i Nugget Ice Maker is for people who are serious about their ice, serious enough to go through up to 44 pounds a day. It's perfect for parties or simply for an iced beverage fiend who doesn't want to deal with ice cube trays. Originally priced at $249.99, it's $50 off until July 19, for just $199.99.
Tramontina 3-piece Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set
Tramontina isn't the highest-end cookware brand on the market, but it makes a reliable workhorse. The brand was behind Costco's affordable Le Creuset Dutch oven dupe in 2025, and this set of 3 ceramic non-stick pans can be equally useful if properly cared for. The full price of $64.99 is not bad, but the sale price of $44.99 — until July 19 — is even better.
Ninja Professional Blender
Every home kitchen needs a blender, and at $59.99 until July 19 — $20 off — you might not find a better bargain on quality and price than the Ninja Professional Blender. With up to 1400 watts of power, it effortlessly blends ice, fruits, vegetables, and more. And since some satisfied customers have enjoyed their Ninja blenders for many years, you know this pickup can last a while.
LesserEvil Organic Himalayan Popcorn with Coconut Oil
Healthier popcorn is a growing market, perhaps best known by a Kirkland Signature dupe of Skinny Pop that's one of Costco's must-have products this July. But the store carries another solid contender in the category, LesserEvil Organic Himalayan Popcorn with Coconut Oil. Originally priced at $17.99, this box of 28 bags is available for just $13.99 until July 19.
Ninja Crispi Glass Air Fryer
This glass air fryer is a prominent example of a newer trend in air fryers that uses glass cooking chambers to provide a full 360-degree view of what's happening inside. And this Ninja Crispi model is portable, so you can bring it to parties to wow your friends with freshly cooked small bites, and seal leftovers right in one of three cooking chambers/food containers. This kitchen gadget was originally at $159.99, but can be bought for $124.99 until July 19.
Carbone Spicy Vodka Sauce 2 pack
Carbone is a well-renowned Italian restaurant in New York City, and jars of its famous pasta sauces have been available at some grocers for a while. Costco has them in a typical 2-pack of large jars, usually for $13.89 each, but with this sale, they're just $10.09 until July 19. And since jarred pasta sauces can be shelf stable for a long time, you only have to use up 64 ounces of sauce in one meal if you really want to.
Ninja Flip 10-in-1 Toaster Oven & Air Fryer
A toaster oven and an air fryer often seem like similar appliances, so it's natural that Ninja would combine the two into one. The Ninja Flip visually resembles a toaster oven while also having air fryer capabilities. A full price of $189.99 might give some people pause, but until July 19, Costco has it for $40 off at $149.99.
Vita Coco, Coconut Water, 11.1 fl oz, 18-Count
Coconut water is a favored hydration method for many people, and if you haven't tried its tropical sweetness yourself, you may well fall in love with it. Vita Coco's iconic blue and green paper bottles are a common choice, and Costco has 18-packs of them for just $21.29. That's nearly $6 less than their full price of $26.99, or put another way, it's like getting four bottles for free.
Ninja Creami Deluxe
This countertop ice cream maker from Ninja makes several frozen desserts a breeze to whip up, from ice creams and sorbets to gelatos, milkshakes, Italian ice, and more. The blending chamber doubles as a serving mug, and each unit comes with two more serving/storage containers. Listed at a full price of $189.99, Costco has it on sale for $149.99 until July 19.
Bosch 800 Series Espresso Machine
When most people think of a Costco bargain, they are probably not imagining a high-end espresso machine on sale for $1,299.99. But customers love its multi-functionality and ease of use, and after July 19, it goes up in price by a massive $400 to $1,699.99. If you're thinking about taking the plunge, don't look for this deal in-store: it's online only at Costco's website, albeit with free shipping.