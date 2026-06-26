7 Costco Must-Haves To Look For In July 2026

Costco is one of America's favorite grocery stores, and with a summer of food, fun, and friends nearly in full-swing, its affordable shopping will play a big role in many July celebrations. Some of the most affordable and most beloved products at Costco are always the store's Kirkland Signature brand.

These are some of the newest Kirkland Signature products on the Costco sales floor, each a perfect match for a summery vibe. Some are brand new, while others have trickled out to stores nationwide over the past few weeks — so if you haven't tried them yet, July is the perfect time.

These standout items include multiple Costco cookies, one of which has a distinct 4th of July flair. And speaking of Independence Day, this holiday's tradition of cookouts and potlucks make it an ideal match for a new cheesy pasta dish found among Costco's prepared meals. Kirkland liquor fans have a new whiskey to try, Skinny Pop has a Costco dupe to watch out for, and anyone shopping in-store has an exciting food court addition to try.