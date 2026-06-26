7 Costco Must-Haves To Look For In July 2026
Costco is one of America's favorite grocery stores, and with a summer of food, fun, and friends nearly in full-swing, its affordable shopping will play a big role in many July celebrations. Some of the most affordable and most beloved products at Costco are always the store's Kirkland Signature brand.
These are some of the newest Kirkland Signature products on the Costco sales floor, each a perfect match for a summery vibe. Some are brand new, while others have trickled out to stores nationwide over the past few weeks — so if you haven't tried them yet, July is the perfect time.
These standout items include multiple Costco cookies, one of which has a distinct 4th of July flair. And speaking of Independence Day, this holiday's tradition of cookouts and potlucks make it an ideal match for a new cheesy pasta dish found among Costco's prepared meals. Kirkland liquor fans have a new whiskey to try, Skinny Pop has a Costco dupe to watch out for, and anyone shopping in-store has an exciting food court addition to try.
Kirkland Signature Pretzel Bagels
Costco's plain and everything bagels are some of the bakery's must-have items, but they're getting a third sibling with the brand-new Kirkland Signature Pretzel Bagels — so new that they're not even on Costco's website yet. The chewy, pretzely outside makes a strong visual statement and a delicious bite with some cream cheese, or even on a turkey sandwich. And at just $4.99 for 8 of them, you'd be hard pressed to find a better bagel deal anywhere.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Tenders
The Costco hot dog combo is perennially popular, but even with that elephant in the room, Costco's new food court chicken tenders have shoppers buzzing with excitement — especially the dipping sauce. They're so popular that employees at some stores are reportedly struggling to keep up with the order volume.
As with many food court additions, opinions on these tenders may vary, making it all the more essential to try them yourself. Customers have gradually reported seeing them at stores nationwide, so if they're not at your store yet, check again next week.
Kirkland Signature BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Rich with history, including founding fathers and generations of African-Americans, baked macaroni and cheese is one of the most iconic Southern BBQ side dishes. Adding barbecue chicken and bacon is a no-brainer, as these proteins may already be at the cookout anyway. The extra meatiness makes it a bit pricier than Costco's classic mac, but the flavor boost is worth it.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon from Costco for $4.49 per pound, about $15-$25 per package.
Kirkland Signature Sea Salt Popcorn with Coconut Oil
Kirkland Signature is known to dupe popular name-brand products, and this new popcorn is yet another example. Skinny Pop holds its own against less-healthy popcorn brands, ranking 5th among 10 — and first among anything that could be considered a healthy popcorn option. But Costco's take on healthier popcorn could turn that upside down. On Reddit, fans are already saying that it's "better than Skinny Pop! Homemade taste!! You will not be disappointed!"
Purchase the 36-count Kirkland Signature Sea Salt Popcorn with Coconut Oil from Costco for $11.99.
Kirkland Signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
This new Costco whiskey hasn't made much of a splash yet, even though some say its a dupe of the ultra-popular Maker's Mark. Liquor prices vary by state, and it apparently is not available online yet, but many have reported it being available in-store for about $25 per 1.75 liter bottle. The flavor is not a hit with everyone, but that bargain in the bourbon world is near-unbeatable. If you don't like it straight, put it in a cocktail, highball, or boozy punch instead.
Kirkland Signature Red White And Blue Cookies
These cookies are perhaps the most obviously seasonal item on this list. A sugar cookie base is dotted with white chocolate chips plus red and blue sprinkles for a patriotic take on the all-American chocolate chip cookie. They can be part of an ensemble of patriotic foods for a 4th of July celebration, or stand on their own in any food spread.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Red White And Blue Cookies from Costco for about $11.34.
Kirkland Signature Raspberry-Filled Sugar Cookies
Costco proves that sugar cookies can make an incredible base for new flavors. These are filled with a raspberry-flavored jam and dusted with powdered sugar for a flavor that fans cannot resist. The sweetness of the sugar cookie is nicely balanced by tart raspberries, and it's a must-try for fans of both.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Raspberry-Filled Sugar Cookies from Costco for about $10.99.