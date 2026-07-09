These Are The 7 Best Costco Finds For Your Summer Vegetable Garden

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Summer is ramping up. Depending on your growing region, your vegetables should be well on their way right now, and in some regions, people are already harvesting crops like tomatoes and cucumbers. As your garden grows, you may find yourself looking for new tools and supplies to use while you're out tending to your plants (just make sure you follow this handy rule of not gardening in the three-hour window between 11 am and 2 pm). Thankfully, Costco can help you find some high quality garden gear at competitive prices.

Some of these tools are necessities, and some just make your work easier. As a Costco fan and home gardener, I own and use some of what's listed below. To help you grow your veggies, Costco sells trimmers, bins, hoses, beds, composters, and more. Keep in mind that every region is different — what's for sale here in California may not be on the shelves in Minnesota. The prices listed below may vary as well.