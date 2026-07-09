These Are The 7 Best Costco Finds For Your Summer Vegetable Garden
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Summer is ramping up. Depending on your growing region, your vegetables should be well on their way right now, and in some regions, people are already harvesting crops like tomatoes and cucumbers. As your garden grows, you may find yourself looking for new tools and supplies to use while you're out tending to your plants (just make sure you follow this handy rule of not gardening in the three-hour window between 11 am and 2 pm). Thankfully, Costco can help you find some high quality garden gear at competitive prices.
Some of these tools are necessities, and some just make your work easier. As a Costco fan and home gardener, I own and use some of what's listed below. To help you grow your veggies, Costco sells trimmers, bins, hoses, beds, composters, and more. Keep in mind that every region is different — what's for sale here in California may not be on the shelves in Minnesota. The prices listed below may vary as well.
Greenmade Storage Bin with Lid
A big bin surprisingly turns out to be one of the most useful things you can have in a garden. Whether you use it to pick up free mulch from your city's composting facility, to fill up with kitchen scraps to compost at home for cheap like I do (just drill some holes on the lid to let in air!), or just to store your gear, this bin handles all of it.
The 27 gallon Greenmade Storage Bin with Lid usually costs around $7.99, but is currently $1 off until July 19.
Copper Bullet Pocket-hose
This 50- or 100-foot, expandable garden hose is built to expand when the water is on and contract when it is off for easier storage. Designed to be kink-free when water is flowing, the hose makes watering your tomatoes the right amount less of a hassle, and the copper-infused aluminum is corrosion-resistant. With 4.5 stars and over 2,500 reviews on the Costco website, you can be certain of the quality of this hose.
The 50-foot version of the Copper Bullet Pocket-hose costs around $32.99.
Fiskars Lopper & Hand Pruner Garden Trimming Set
I use these tools at home to prune my tomatoes (and I make sure to follow this guide on when and what types of tomatoes to prune), grapes, and other plants that need a little direction. The lopper is handy for any bigger vines or branches I need to remove.
This Fiskars 2-Piece Lopper and Pruner Set has 4.5 stars with over 600 reviews, and will run you anywhere from $15 to $30.
Aerobin Composter
The easiest way to feed your vegetables is to compost at home with a unit designed for the task. Simply put your food scraps into the top and the insulated composter will circulate air at the right temperature to let them compost fast and odor-free. You can add more than leftovers — toss in your raked leaves, grass clippings, and even wood ash. No need to mix, just wait. Soon you will have delicious (for your plants) compost coming out of the bottom compartment of the bin.
The Aerobin Composter is sold exclusively on the Costco website where it's $239.99 for the 55 gallon version and $379.99 for the 111 gallon.
Self-watering Elevated Garden Planter
The summer is a busy time for travel. Kids are out of school and you will want to take long weekends away. While your plants will be extra thirsty in the summer heat, self-watering planters will babysit your greens while you're away. Getting your planter off the ground keeps your veggies away from rats, rabbits, and other little guys who will want to reap what you sow.
Costco's high-quality Self-watering Elevated Garden Planter is made from cedar and only available online where it sells for $199.99.
Vita Classic Garden Bed, 2-pack
Garden beds help your plants by improving drainage, giving your roots more space to spread out, and by making the soil warmer earlier in the year than just the dirt in your yard could. Not all garden beds need to be fancy self-watering, raised ordeals — they can simply be wood boxes. The garden beds are modular, allowing you to create the garden space you want with them.
Only available on-line, the Vita Classic Garden Beds two-pack is normally $99.99, but is currently $15 off.
Lettuce Grow Farmstand Nook
Those who don't have room to plant vegetables in a yard can always grow lettuce in a tower. Instead of spreading out horizontally, plants grow vertically, making use of wall or patio space for fresh salad greens. This tower grows herbs, greens, and even cherry tomatoes and beans. It comes with LED lights and an app, plus it waters and fertilizes up to 20 veggies all on its own.
Costco sells the Lettuce Grow Farmstand Nook for $400 to $599.