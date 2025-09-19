Why The 3-Hour Gardening Rule Is So Important To Follow
The summertime is when most of the country's gardens really start to erupt in green. Plants take off in the longer, warmer days and produce bright, colorful fruits and veggies. If you're new to the gardening game, take a look at these helpful tips from Martha Stewart on creating the best garden. In addition, be aware of the 3-hour rule.
Those summery days can be tempting to spend all day in the garden, but there's a stretch of time that's best spent indoors. People are calling it the 3-hour rule and are warning gardeners to stay inside between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. This is when UV levels are at their highest, and overexposure to the unhealthy rays can increase your risk of skin cancer. If you do have to be out during this window, wear a wide-brimmed hat, long sleeves, and long pants. Sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 will also help. Or, you can avoid the outdoors entirely by growing a hydroponic garden inside instead.
Your plants will thank you if you leave them alone
The 3-hour rule isn't just for you, however. During this stretch of the day, your plants will want to have the water already available to them in the soil by watering early in the morning. If watered later, a lot can evaporate, but if you get water to your plants early, they can drink it in to help them keep cool in the heat. Keep in mind, however, different plants will have different watering needs, so make sure you read those garden labels first.
This is also a poor time of day to prune. In the intense heat, your plants are busy surviving and won't be able to properly regrow and heal from the pruning. If you're picking fruits, veggies, or flowers at this time, you may not get the freshest product, either. The plant will be dehydrated, and your pickings won't be as juicy and long-lasting as if you had picked them when the plant had enough water. Trust us, after all the work you put in to make sure you water just right to grow the juiciest tomatoes, you're going to want to make sure you pick them at the right time. With the 3-hour rule, both your body and your plants will thank you.