Why The 3-Hour Gardening Rule Is So Important To Follow

The 3-hour rule isn't just for you, however. During this stretch of the day, your plants will want to have the water already available to them in the soil by watering early in the morning. If watered later, a lot can evaporate, but if you get water to your plants early, they can drink it in to help them keep cool in the heat. Keep in mind, however, different plants will have different watering needs, so make sure you read those garden labels first.

This is also a poor time of day to prune. In the intense heat, your plants are busy surviving and won't be able to properly regrow and heal from the pruning. If you're picking fruits, veggies, or flowers at this time, you may not get the freshest product, either. The plant will be dehydrated, and your pickings won't be as juicy and long-lasting as if you had picked them when the plant had enough water. Trust us, after all the work you put in to make sure you water just right to grow the juiciest tomatoes, you're going to want to make sure you pick them at the right time. With the 3-hour rule, both your body and your plants will thank you.