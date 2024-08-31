Marilyn Monroe's Go-To Snack After Acting Class Was This Sweet Treat

Marilyn Monroe was quick to point out that her sundae obsession complemented her other eating habits. She told Pageant, "I'm sure that I couldn't allow myself this indulgence were it not that my normal diet is composed almost totally of protein foods." She mentioned often eating steaks, lamb chops, and even broiled liver — which is reason enough to have a sundae.

If you want to get on board with Monroe's hot fudge sundae habit, you may not be able to get Wil Wright's ice cream brand, but you can easily replicate this sundae with a few items from your own grocery store. Choose your ice cream base flavor and plan on using about two to three scoops. Vanilla and chocolate are tried and true, but if you like to go for the unconventional flavors, have at it. Use your favorite fudge topping and pop the sauce in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds to warm it up. Two tablespoons of hot fudge is a good place to start, but if you like your sundae to turn a little soupy, go for four tablespoons. Top with your whipped cream and crushed nuts of choice, and you will be eating a sundae just like Monroe's.