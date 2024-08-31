Marilyn Monroe's Go-To Snack After Acting Class Was This Sweet Treat
Marilyn Monroe is undoubtedly one of the most iconic women to grace Hollywood's silver screen. When modern-era fans aren't talking about her performances in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" and "The Misfits," they are chatting about her clothes or eating habits. Per Women's Health, in an exclusive interview with a now-defunct Pageant magazine, Monroe revealed the two-ingredient drink she always had for breakfast consisted of warm milk and two raw eggs. While this meal might not have you licking your lips, the sweet snack she treated herself to might. The actress told the publication she enjoyed ice cream sundaes.
After explaining that she followed a diet that was high in protein, the star didn't want her fans to be left thinking she didn't eat other foods and offered a postscript, stating, "P.S. It's a good thing, I suppose, that I eat simply during the day, for in recent months I have developed the habit of stopping off at Wil Wright's ice cream parlor for a hot fudge sundae on my way home from my evening drama classes."
Wil Wright's ice cream still exists
Wil Wright's ice cream parlor first sprung up in the 1940s in Southern California. Its unmistakable red and white storefront even had spots in Beverly Hills, down the road in Westwood Village, and along Sunset Strip. Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra were counted among its popular customers, and Monroe's choice of a hot fudge sundae would have been considered "fancy" on the menu.
The hot fudge sundae she liked cost a mere 45 cents but gradually increased in price by a couple of nickles throughout the '50s. On top of the ice cream and hot fudge, whipped cream and a sprinkle of almonds finished it off, along with a baby macaroon. It's easy to understand why Monroe favored this treat. Fancy sundae offers also included butterscotch and bittersweet Swiss chocolate sauces. Of course, today, the chain ice cream parlor that attracted the glitz and glamour of movie stars is no more, but its premium ice cream brand is still sold in select stores.
Make the ice cream sundae yourself
Marilyn Monroe was quick to point out that her sundae obsession complemented her other eating habits. She told Pageant, "I'm sure that I couldn't allow myself this indulgence were it not that my normal diet is composed almost totally of protein foods." She mentioned often eating steaks, lamb chops, and even broiled liver — which is reason enough to have a sundae.
If you want to get on board with Monroe's hot fudge sundae habit, you may not be able to get Wil Wright's ice cream brand, but you can easily replicate this sundae with a few items from your own grocery store. Choose your ice cream base flavor and plan on using about two to three scoops. Vanilla and chocolate are tried and true, but if you like to go for the unconventional flavors, have at it. Use your favorite fudge topping and pop the sauce in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds to warm it up. Two tablespoons of hot fudge is a good place to start, but if you like your sundae to turn a little soupy, go for four tablespoons. Top with your whipped cream and crushed nuts of choice, and you will be eating a sundae just like Monroe's.