The 2-Ingredient Drink Marilyn Monroe Always Had For Breakfast

Think back to the most iconic stars of the previous century, and Marilyn Monroe is sure to figure in most lists. While this bombshell was known for her smoldering looks and highly-rated acting chops, the thing you may not know about her is that she was also a domestic goddess and thoroughly enjoyed cooking. However, busy girls on the go rarely have time to cook elaborate dishes, so when it came to her own daily eats, she survived on quick and easy-to-make high-protein meals that helped her maintain her energy levels.

The two-ingredient drink Marilyn Monroe always had for breakfast was, perhaps, unexpected — it consisted of two raw eggs and hot milk. This mixture may sound surprising to you, but eggs in drinks aren't shocking. For example, many traditional recipes for the tasty Christmas drink eggnog contain raw eggs. In fact, raw eggs can also seriously elevate an average cocktail. So, maybe Monroe was on to something big!