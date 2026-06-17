13 Dollar Tree Summer Snacks To Bring To The Beach
Bringing snacks to the beach is the best way to cut down on spending money while you're at the shore. If there are snacks available at your chosen seaside escape, they are often extremely overpriced. The best way to save money, make sure you have tasty treats that are perfectly suited for the beach, and to keep everyone energized and happy is to get your supplies from the Dollar Tree. There are a lot of great Dollar Tree snacks to look out for this year that are perfect for a beach outing. You can find snacks that will provide energy-boosting bites of protein, refreshing drinks and slushes, and even snacks that remind you of a beach cookout.
Many of us are trying to save money this summer — given that the price of everything is getting more expensive. Even those who normally travel far from home this time of year are contemplating staycations to save a buck. Dollar Tree is a great option for saving money on beach snacks while also keeping true to that beachy experience. If you've never been to a Dollar Tree, you might be surprised by the selection of snacks they have available. Many regular customers swear there are quite a few salty snacks that are definitely worth buying at the budget-priced chain. The famous store even has a decent selection of options with all-natural ingredients for those looking to cut down on additives and artificial ingredients. We found quite a few items that are sure to keep your budget in check and provide great snacks for your beach getaway.
Tropical Fields Crispy Coconut Rolls
One way to make a beach getaway an experience filled with tropical vibes is to have some treats with coconut flavors. Tropical Fields Crispy Coconut Rolls are made with coconut milk and coconut sugar, as well as toasted black sesame seeds for a snack that delivers a lightly sweet, crispy bite, and won't make you feel sluggish after snack time at the shore.
You can pick up the Tropical Fields Crispy Coconut Rolls 2.75-ounce package for $1.25 each at Dollar Tree.
Nature's Garden Tropical Fruit Trail Mix
This trail mix variety by Nature's Garden is a gluten-free mix of tropical-themed fruit pieces. It's a great option if you're wanting something a little healthier for a snack that has a tropical vibe and won't make a mess on your beach outing.
You can purchase the 4-ounce bag of Nature's Garden Tropical Fruit Trail Mix for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Platinum Kettle Cooked Coconut Cashews
If you are a fan of coconut and enjoy a snack at the beach that not only gives you a little recharge in the middle of the day, but also provides good flavor, Platinum's Kettle Cooked Coconut Cashews are a good option. Each full cashew is coated in coconut flakes and kettle cooked for a toasty flavor.
You can pick up the Platinum Kettle Cooked Coconut Cashews in the 2-ounce package for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Tillamook Hawaiian-Style Teriyaki Chophouse Bites
Beef jerky comes in a lot of different varieties, but if you're a fan of something sweet and tangy — and you need a protein boost to keep you going until dinner — Tillamook Hawaiian-style Teriyaki Chophouse Bites could be the solution. This meaty snack from Tillamook is composed of pork bites made with a marinade of real pineapple for that tangy teriyaki taste.
You can purchase Tillamook Hawaiian-Style Teriyaki Chophouse Bites in a 0.7-ounce package at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn
If you enjoy sitting at the beach reading a good book while snacking on popcorn, Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn is a popular option. This is a great choice for those looking for something that has simple ingredients, is vegan, is gluten-free, has both sweet and salty flavors, and is easy to snack on while at the beach.
You can pick up some Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn in the 2.25-ounce size for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
ICEE Slush Blue Raspberry-flavored Drink
ICEE is known for its slushy, the sweet treat full of nostalgia, and now you can get a drink inspired by the popular summer dessert at your local Dollar Tree. Grab one of these and stay hydrated while relaxing at the shore. It's perfectly portable for kids and adults alike.
You can buy the 6-ounce ICEE Slush Blue Raspberry-flavored Drink for $1.00 at Dollar Tree.
Mila's Soft Ice Sour Watermelon
If you're looking for a slushy-type treat without the artificial dyes or high-fructose corn syrup, Mila's Soft Ice in Sour Watermelon flavor is a great frozen snack to pack in your cooler for your beach trip. It comes in a convenient pouch you can eat right out of, which makes it a lot less messy than ice cream.
Mila's Soft Ice Sour Watermelon comes in a 6-ounce pouch at Dollar Tree for $1.00.
Goldfish Grahams S'mores snack crackers
A lot of people enjoy roasting marshmallows for s'mores around a fire pit during a beach visit. The problem is, sometimes fires aren't allowed at many beaches in the summer. You can always opt to buy these Goldfish grahams for a nostalgic s'more inspired snack instead. It's a great beach treat without the worry of sticky marshmallow mess.
You can get the Goldfish Grahams S'mores snack crackers at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Pampa Cherry Mixed Fruit Cup
A fruit cup is another healthy and portable snack that is perfect for the beach. This mixed fruit cup only needs to be refrigerated after opening (and with everyone snacking on it, you'll finish it before you even need to worry about that). This fruit cup makes a refreshing snack for those who want something light and sweet to snack on when spending the day at their favorite coastal retreat.
You can purchase the 8-ounce Pampa Cherry Mixed Fruit Cup for $1.50 at the Dollar Tree.
Root Smarts Sweet Potato Chips
Chips are a pretty standard snack to bring to the beach, but they aren't always the healthiest choice. If you need something that brings the salty goodness of a chip, but is more of a healthier option, these sweet potato chips are a good gluten-free alternative.
You can grab a bag of Root Smarts Sweet Potato Chips at the Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Cretors Cheese and Caramel Popcorn Mix
Another salty-sweet beach treat on our list is the Cretors Cheese and Caramel Popcorn Mix. It may seem like an odd combination, but cheese and caramel flavors are known to balance each other rather well. This popcorn mix is the perfect size for a quick beach day snack.
You can buy the Cretors Cheese and Caramel Popcorn Mix for $1.25 for a 1.5-ounce bag at Dollar Tree.
So Natural Freeze Dried Apple Slices
The biggest drawback to bringing sliced apples as a snack to the beach is that by the time you arrive at your destination, they are all brown and discolored. That's why So Natural Freeze Dried Apple Slices are a great alternative. They taste the same as a fresh apple, only they have a crispy texture that makes them a unique snacking option.
You can grab a bag of So Natural Freeze Dried Apple Slices at Dollar Tree for $1.25 for a 0.6-ounce bag.
Welch's Mixed Fruit Snacks
Fruit snacks are the perfect bite-sized treat for a day at the beach, especially if you have kids. Even if you don't have kids, Welch's Fruit Snacks are an easy-to-carry snack that fits in your beach bag or even a purse. Grab a bag on your way to the beach, and you'll have a sweet treat to enjoy while you lounge by the waves.
You can purchase a 3.75-ounce pack of Welch's Fruit Snacks for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.