18 Frozen Foods To Look For At Dollar Tree
It is always a good idea to keep a well-stocked freezer. You never know when you're going to be too tired to cook and need an easy, frozen meal. Freezer finds are also great for easy-to-make appetizers for dinner parties, quick after-school snacks for your kids, or even frozen fruit and veggies that you don't need to worry about going bad. All of these options can actually be found at Dollar Tree, which is always a fantastic shopping for anyone on a strict food budget or simply trying to save money where they can.
Dollar Tree has a fairly large selection of frozen food finds that you'll likely be interested in. To help you weed through the best options, we've compiled this list of products that you should look out for the next time you're in the Dollar Tree frozen aisle. This list includes everything from nostalgic favorites like Hot Pockets to microwaveable meals from well-known brands like Jimmy Dean or Banquet. Read on to see which items you want to stock up on to keep your freezer full and ready to go in a pinch.
Bibigo Bulgogi Chicken & Vegetable Crispy Frozen Dumpling Bites
For a quick yet delicious appetizer option, buy a bag of these bulgogi chicken and vegetable crispy dumpling bites from Bibigo. If you're unfamiliar with bulgogi, which is a Korean dish, you can read our guide on what kind of meat it is and what makes it unique. These dumpling bites are crispy and satisfying, with a flavor that has notes of sweetness, savoriness, and umami all at once. The dumplings contain chicken, cabbage, onion, and green onion. The dish also comes with a sweet and spicy sauce for dipping.
Buy the Bibigo bulgogi chicken and vegetable crispy frozen dumpling bites from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Fast Bites Frozen Spicy Breaded Chicken Sandwich
When you need a quick meal, it makes sense to turn to a brand called "Fast Bites." This spicy chicken sandwich — which contains 16 grams of protein — from Fast Bites is microwaveable, so it will be ready to eat in no time. The sandwich consists of a spicy breaded chicken patty on a bun — so, if you want to make the sandwich a little bit more substantial, you can add toppings, such as lettuce, tomato, and onion (or whatever you have available in your kitchen). The package comes with one 5-ounce sandwich.
Buy the Fast Bites frozen spicy chicken sandwich from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Red Baron Frozen Pizza Classic Crust - Pepperoni
A frozen pizza is one of the easiest weeknight dinners out there, so you are going to want to grab one of these Red Baron pepperoni pizzas with the classic crust. It takes less than half an hour in the oven, so you don't even have to wait too long before you have a hot pizza ready to enjoy. If pepperoni isn't your favorite, Dollar Tree also offers other Red Baron pizza varieties, such as the fully loaded supreme pizza, the three-meat French bread style pizza, and various deep dish flavors. But, of course, for many, you cannot go wrong with classic pepperoni. Don't forget that you can make your frozen pizza closer to restaurant-quality without needing any extra ingredients.
Buy the Red Baron frozen pepperoni pizza with the classic crust from Dollar Tree for $5.
T.G.I. Fridays Spinach & Artichoke Cheese Dip
Spinach and artichoke dip is arguably one of the most crowd-pleasing appetizers out there, and while making it at home may be preferable, there isn't always time for that. So, in those cases, it helps to have a package of this T.G.I. Fridays spinach and artichoke cheese dip in your freezer. The dip consists of a mix of parmesan, mozzarella, and Neufchatel cheeses, as well as, of course, the essential spinach and artichoke pieces. Pair with tortilla chips, crackers, or veggies and you have the perfect, easy appetizer to please your dinner party guests.
Buy the T.G.I Fridays spinach and artichoke cheese dip from Dollar Tree for $5.
Jimmy Dean Frozen Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches with Sausage, Egg, and Cheese
A breakfast sandwich is always a satisfying way to start your morning. Again, homemade breakfast sandwiches are usually the best way to go, but when you need a quicker fix, you can heat up one of these Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast sandwiches and have it done in minutes. These sandwiches consist of a biscuit that contains sausage, egg, and cheese. It is savory and yummy and is sure to satisfy your breakfast sandwich craving.
Buy the one-count package of Jimmy Dean frozen biscuit breakfast sandwiches from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Hungry-Man Boneless Fried Chicken Frozen Meal
If you need a full meal that comes straight from the freezer and just requires some microwaving, then this Hungry-Man meal may be just what you need. It consists of boneless fried chicken, homestyle mashed potatoes, and sweet corn, as well as a dessert included right in the plate (a chocolate brownie). A Hungry-Man plate is certainly not as healthy for you as a homemade meal would be, but it's great in a pinch — and it doesn't hurt to have something like this every once in a while. As a plus, the meal does contain 27 grams of protein.
Buy the Hungry-Man boneless fried chicken frozen meal from Dollar Tree for $4.
TJ Farms Frozen Strawberry, Mango, And Blueberry Blend
One of the best ways to ensure that you get more fruits and veggies into your diet is to keep frozen bags of them in the freezer, just like this frozen strawberry, mango, and blueberry blend from Tj Farms. Frozen fruit contains just as many nutrients as fresh produce, plus it will last longer, so there's really no downside. You can let this blend thaw before enjoying it, or use it to make delicious homemade smoothies. There are also other frozen fruit bags from Tj Farms that you can add to your cart — just whole strawberries, just blueberries, or a blend of banana, strawberry, and blueberry.
Buy the Tj Farms frozen blend of strawberry, mango, and blueberry from Dollar Tree for $3.
Gorton's Frozen Crispy Battered Wild-Caught Fish Fillets
For a convenient meal option, grab a box of these Gorton's frozen crispy battered wild-caught pollock fillets from Dollar Tree. These require just about 20 minutes in the oven (or, they also work well in the air fryer, if you have one available to you), so they require very little time and energy, making them perfect for a busy weeknight meal. Serve these as they are with a side salad or use them to make easy fish tacos.
Buy a six-count box of Gorton's frozen crispy battered wild-caught fish fillets from Dollar Tree for $5.
Edwards Signatures Whipped Original Frozen Cheesecake Slices
If we're going to make a list of frozen food picks, we would be remiss to not also include some dessert options — after all, for many, a sweet treat at the end of the day is just as important as having quick meal options around. For something sweet, one great option is Edwards Signatures whipped original frozen cheesecake slices. The rich and sweet whipped cheesecake has a graham cracker crust and is an all-around yummy and decadent dessert. The box comes with two slices, so it is perfect for an at-home date night or sharing with a friend.
Buy the two-count box of Edwards Signatures whipped original frozen cheesecake slices for $3.
Hot Pockets - Ham and Cheese
If you loved enjoying a delicious Hot Pocket as a kid, then you need to be aware that you can buy them for cheap at Dollar Tree. Add one to your cart whenever you want to keep a nostalgic snack around. With a ham and cheese filling, this is great for when you want something that is simple yet super tasty — and, of course, incredibly easy to prepare. Plus, since each package comes with just a single serving, you don't have to buy an entire pack just to fulfill a one-time craving. Dollar Tree also offers a couple other Hot Pocket flavors, such as pepperoni pizza and meatballs and mozzarella.
Buy the individually portioned ham and cheese Hot Pocket from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
TJ Farms Mixed Vegetables Pepper Stir Fry
This frozen mixed veggie pepper stir fry blend from Tj Farms makes it so easy to get your veggies in. Keep a bag of these frozen veggies — the mix contains yellow onion, as well as red, yellow, and green bell peppers — around for whenever you need a quick and easy way to add some nutrients to your weeknight dinner. Use these peppers and onions for an easy stir fry or use them as a side dish for a go-to favorite entree, such as baked chicken or pork chops.
Buy the 12-ounce bag of Tj Farms mixed vegetables pepper stir fry mix from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Tyson Frozen Honey Battered Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders really hit the spot sometimes, so it definitely pays off to have a bag of them in your freezer, such as these frozen honey battered chicken tenders from Tyson. They are made with white meat chicken and have 10 grams of protein per serving. These tenders have a honey flavor, so you'll get a delicious sweet-savory combination with this dish. Use these chicken tenders as a fun and delicious appetizer or integrate them into tasty chicken wraps for an easy meal.
Buy the 19.5-ounce bag of Tyson frozen honey battered chicken tenders from Dollar Tree for $5.
Cheese & Pepperoni Bagel Bites
Here's another nostalgic and delicious snack that you'll be happy to find in your freezer: cheese and pepperoni Bagel Bites. These tasty bites are essentially mini pizzas — they're made up of mini bagels that have been topped with tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni. Keep these around to serve as a fun appetizer at a dinner party or to simply have as a snack whenever the craving hits.
Buy the nine-count box of cheese and pepperoni Bagel Bites from Dollar Tree for $3.
Banquet Mega Bowls Buffalo-Style Chicken Mac 'N Cheese
There is no easier meal than a frozen, pre-made dinner — and if the Hungry Man option didn't appeal to you, maybe this one will. It's Banquet's Buffalo-style chicken mac and cheese Mega Bowl (so it's a bigger portion than the traditional Banquet meal size). This mac and cheese dish is made with a spicy cheese sauce and contains Buffalo-style seasoned chicken breast, as well as extra shredded mozzarella on top. It's the ultimate comfort food that can be ready in minutes.
Buy the Banquet Buffalo-style chicken mac and cheese Mega Bowl from Dollar Tree for $3.
White Castle Classic Cheese Sliders
There is something so satisfying about sliders — you can just eat one if you want a burger but you're not that hungry or you can eat a few, which makes you feel like you get to eat multiple burgers but without overeating. Whatever your personal reason is for loving sliders, the point is that you should have some — and, specifically, these White Castle classic cheese sliders — available in the freezer for when you don't feel like making them from scratch. These White Castle sliders — which consist of just a beef patty, American cheese, and grilled onions — will definitely hit the spot. Eating these frozen versions may just inspire you to try making your own version, using our recipe for copycat White Castle sliders.
Buy a four-count box of White Castle classic cheese sliders from Dollar Tree for $5.
TJ Farms Stir Fry Blend Veggies
Here's another frozen veggie blend for you: Tj Farms stir fry blend. This one contains broccoli, carrots, snap peas, and yellow bell peppers. Keep a bag of both veggie blends in your freezer so that you have multiple easy veggie options. This mix is also great for a quick and convenient stir fry — just add chicken or steak and serve over rice.
Buy the 12-ounce bag of Tj Farms stir fry blend of veggies from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Banquet Chicken Pot Pie
We have one more ready-made meal from Banquet: the chicken pot pie. If chicken pot pie is your go-to comfort food, then this is a must-buy next time you're at Dollar Tree. This dish has a flaky crust and is filled with chicken pieces, carrots, potatoes, and peas. It is ready in minutes, so keep this handy for whenever you need a super fast comforting dish.
Buy the Banquet chicken pot pie from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Klondike Cookies 'N Cream Flavored Frozen Dairy Dessert Cone
For the last item on this list, we have one more dessert option for you: Klondike's cookies 'n cream dessert cones. These desserts consist of a vanilla frozen dairy dessert with cookie pieces, chocolate sauce, and a chocolate coating, as well as a cone that has a chocolate core. When you need an ice cold, creamy, sweet treat, this will hit the spot — especially if you can't resist anything that's cookies 'n cream flavored.
Buy a four-count box of Klondike cookies 'n cream dessert cones from Dollar Tree for $5.