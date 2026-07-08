8 Whole Foods Products To Look For In July 2026
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July is here, meaning we're in the thick of summer. Kids are out of school, the weather is hot, and people are getting together in parks and backyards. Grocery stores like Whole Foods are focused on what you need right now — there's no pumpkin spice seasonal creep yet (that occurs later in the summer). Right now, the store is focused on cool treats, snacks for your gatherings, and bright flavors.
365 is Whole Foods' in-house brand focused on savings while still maintaining high standards. The line spans over 3,000 products, with new items added monthly. You can find them in-store or on the Whole Foods and Amazon websites to shop for delivery or pickup. If you want to learn more about the brand, read our article on 13 things to know about Whole Foods 365. Keep in mind that prices and availability vary from region to region.
Whole Foods Market Summer Gazpacho
Gazpacho proves that soup is a year-round meal, not just a warming winter dish. The Whole Foods ready-to-eat dish is a classic Spanish version full of tomatoes, cucumber, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, and thickened with bread cubes. Red is the most popular gazpacho, but did you know there is a green and white variation, as well? Keep a container of this in your fridge for a quick meal on those busy, hot days.
The Whole Foods Market, Summer Gazpacho is around $9 at your local Whole Foods.
Whole Foods Market Pistachio Butter
Pistachios are having a moment, perhaps thanks to the popularity of the viral Dubai chocolate bar. Whole Foods' pistachio butter has just three ingredients: dry roasted pistachios, cane sugar, and salt. Use it in place of any other nut butter to make sandwiches, pistachio butter cups, and pistachio lattes. To make an iced pistachio latte for a hot morning, simply mix the pistachio butter into the hot espresso before adding cold milk.
You can find the Whole Foods Market Pistachio Butter at your local Whole Foods or on Amazon for around $13.
365 by Whole Foods Market Yuzu Vanilla Sparkling Water
Stock your cooler for your next backyard gathering with yuzu vanilla sparkling water. Posters on Reddit are enjoying the new flavor from the 365 brand and are comparing it to the limoncello sparkling water from La Croix. The flavoring of yuzu instead of lemon adds a more floral aroma. This refreshing zero-calorie drink is made with just carbonated water and natural flavors.
A 12 pack of 365's Yuzu Vanilla Sparkling Water at Whole Foods or from Amazon will run around $5.
Whole Foods Market European Style Salted Butter
With an 82 percent butterfat content, the Whole Foods Market European Style Salted Butter is rich and creamy. This butter, imported from Denmark, is made with just pasteurized cream, salt, and cultures. Spread it on a fresh slice of crusty bread, but keep in mind that high-fat butters like this can ruin your baked goods.
An 8.8 ounce bar of this rich European-style salted butter is in the Dairy aisle of your local Whole Foods for around $4.50.
365 by Whole Foods Market Key Lime Pie Cookie Sandwich Creme
Key Lime Pie is a quintessential bright and tart summer flavor, and now you can enjoy it in sandwich cookie form. This snack consists of two cookies made from graham flour with a key lime pie flavored creme filling. These cookies are only available for a limited time.
A box of Whole Foods Market Key Lime Pie Cookie Sandwich Cremes is around $1.50 at your local Whole Foods. You can find them for the same price online at Amazon.
365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Pickle Dressing and Dip
The bright flavor of dill makes the Whole Foods Market Organic Pickle Dressing and Dip perfect for salads or crudité platters this summer. A dill relish featuring cucumbers and vinegar flavors the creamy base.
Find the Whole Foods Market Organic Pickle Dressing and Dip at your Whole Foods for around $4.50 for a 12 ounce bottle.
Whole Foods Market Honey Graham Brown Butter Cookie
Made by the Whole Foods Bakery, the store's Honey Graham Brown Butter Cookie is made free of bleached or bromated flours, hydrogenated fats, or high fructose corn syrup. Graham flour, honey, vanilla, and cinnamon provide the flavor for this cookie.
A four-pack of the Whole Foods Market Honey Graham Brown Butter Cookies costs $6.99 at Whole Foods. An 18-pack of smaller honey graham brown butter cookies is available on Amazon for around the same price.
365 by Whole Foods Market Bite Sized Garlic Chive Crackers
These crackers are made with wheat and flavored with garlic, chive, and sea salt. Perfect for a cheese plate, to dip in your favorite hummus, or just on their own when you have friends over or are looking for a quick snack. If you've never built a cheese board — don't worry, we have a guide to help you!
A box of 365 by Whole Foods Market Bite Sized Garlic Chive Crackers costs about $2.50 at Whole Foods.