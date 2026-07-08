8 Whole Foods Products To Look For In July 2026

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July is here, meaning we're in the thick of summer. Kids are out of school, the weather is hot, and people are getting together in parks and backyards. Grocery stores like Whole Foods are focused on what you need right now — there's no pumpkin spice seasonal creep yet (that occurs later in the summer). Right now, the store is focused on cool treats, snacks for your gatherings, and bright flavors.

365 is Whole Foods' in-house brand focused on savings while still maintaining high standards. The line spans over 3,000 products, with new items added monthly. You can find them in-store or on the Whole Foods and Amazon websites to shop for delivery or pickup. If you want to learn more about the brand, read our article on 13 things to know about Whole Foods 365. Keep in mind that prices and availability vary from region to region.